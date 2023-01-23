ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxHSJ_0kOcTygu00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday.

Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He appeared in court Monday by video from the jail.

Dowell was allegedly kicked out of Silverball, a bar in Downtown Columbia, before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A witness and employee of the bar claimed Dowell became angry and pulled out a gun, according to a probable cause statement.

Silverball staff told police they yelled out “gun” and moved those inside the bar to the back of the building.

Columbia police said in the probable cause statement that video footage shows Dowell being kicked out of the bar and he tries to go back inside. He was held back by two other people and then reached into the waistband of his pants and pulled out a gun. He attempted to point the gun at staff inside the bar, according to the statement.

Dowell was arrested. Police said Dowell is a felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

CPD posted on social media that it is searching for two people allegedly connected to the incident.

The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMZU

Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police

MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia roommates arrested on drug charges following two-month undercover investigation

Pettis County roommates are behind bars following a two-month long drug investigation focused on meth distribution in that area. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was aided by detectives with the Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Sedalia Police on Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Osage. A K9 alerted deputies to a positive hit for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday

Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Keytesville woman has been charged with murder and other felonies in relation to a Friday shooting that left one man dead. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance – 35 grams or less and two counts of tampering with evidence. No court The post Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust

A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL

The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home

MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly house fire victim identified

The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy