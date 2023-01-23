Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday.

Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He appeared in court Monday by video from the jail.

Dowell was allegedly kicked out of Silverball, a bar in Downtown Columbia, before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A witness and employee of the bar claimed Dowell became angry and pulled out a gun, according to a probable cause statement.

Silverball staff told police they yelled out “gun” and moved those inside the bar to the back of the building.

Columbia police said in the probable cause statement that video footage shows Dowell being kicked out of the bar and he tries to go back inside. He was held back by two other people and then reached into the waistband of his pants and pulled out a gun. He attempted to point the gun at staff inside the bar, according to the statement.

Dowell was arrested. Police said Dowell is a felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

CPD posted on social media that it is searching for two people allegedly connected to the incident.

