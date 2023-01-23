The City of Salida is kicking off a community planning process for the South Ark Neighborhood on January 31st. The South Ark Neighborhood—an approximately 100-acre portion of the former Vandaveer Ranch property that is currently owned by the city. The planning process intends to identify the best uses for the site to serve the community. Uses that could include recreational fields and facilities, housing (including affordable housing), natural open space, and educational facilities. The process will culminate with an actionable master plan for the site.

SALIDA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO