Thursday, January 26, 2023 Weather
Chances for light mountain snow will return this weekend and continue into next week. Well below average temperatures are expected as well as Arctic air moves into the region. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 33 Look for an overnight low of 15. The San Luis Valley...
Wednesday, January 25th Weather
Another cold day with periods of light snow across the mountains. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Our next chance of snow will arrive late in the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 29. Look for an overnight low of 5. The San Luis Valley will...
Poncha Springs ‘Schoolhouse’ Closed for Investigation
The following is a press release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office: On January 24, 2023, the Chaffee County Department of Human Service, DHS, and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chaffee County Child Care Initiative, Poncha Springs, after DHS received a complaint of Lack of Supervision.
Statement on behalf of Chaffee Childcare Initiative & The Schoolhouse
Salida Begins South Ark Neighborhood Planning Process
The City of Salida is kicking off a community planning process for the South Ark Neighborhood on January 31st. The South Ark Neighborhood—an approximately 100-acre portion of the former Vandaveer Ranch property that is currently owned by the city. The planning process intends to identify the best uses for the site to serve the community. Uses that could include recreational fields and facilities, housing (including affordable housing), natural open space, and educational facilities. The process will culminate with an actionable master plan for the site.
Twin Lakes, Buena Vista go 10 days without mail as Postal Service flounders
Poncha Springs child care center shut down
(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
Major Worker Shortages Affecting Postal Service
Staffing issues, low wages and higher-than-expected online consumer purchases have all contributed to major worker shortages at the U.S. Postal Service. John Alexander, who owns a cabin rental business in Twin Lakes said, “The mail delivery has been very erratic to non-existent.” Alexander and other customers say mail service completely stopped in mid-January. “We did not receive mail from the 8th of January to the 18 of January,” Alexander said. “That makes it impossible to run a business. We’re not receiving our deposits. We’re not receiving our bills.”
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Launches National Civics Bee
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in...
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
Walden Chamber Music Society to support a band festival at Salida Middle School
The Walden Chamber Music Society has announced a Helping Hand Grant to support a band festival at Salida Middle School. The program will be provided by middle school music educator Katie Oglesby. The grant of $500 will help bring visiting band instructors from Adams State University and the Colorado Music Education Association.
Next ‘Aging Mastery Program’ starts February 6th
Chaffee County Public Health is pleased to announce that we will be offering a ten-week health and wellness program to residents 55 and over. The program is called the “Aging Mastery Program”. It was developed by the National Council on Aging. This is a wonderful opportunity for older...
Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition
1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
Help Wanted: Salida School District Seeking a Fleet Mechanic
The Salida School District is looking for an experienced Fleet Mechanic. This is a position that offers a very competitive NEW starting hourly rate of $27 to $35 an hour as well as full employee health, vision, dental, and retirement benefits. If you are interested in working for one of...
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Cañon City Police Department Police Blotter
23-00134 1400 blk. of Royal Gorge Blvd., Alyson Beach, 18, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00153 South Ninth and Sell Ave., Vincent Gay, 29, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00154 900 blk. of Royal...
