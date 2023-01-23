ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

The Monterey Park suspected mass shooter was 72. Here's why that's uncommon.

By Kate Murphy, Yahoo News
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF0vE_0kOcTX3P00

The suspected gunman who killed 11 people and wounded 9 more in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., was identified by local authorities as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man. While the nation's list of mass shooters is heavily male, Tran's age is uncommon.

Ninety-eight percent of mass shooters are male, and the average age is around 30, Jillian Peterson, a co-founder of the Violence Project, which maintains a national database of mass shootings, told Yahoo News. "We see two clusters: young perpetrators in K through 12 school shootings [ages ranging from 15 to 25]. We see a second cluster of mid forties," Peterson explained. "So the 72-year-old perpetrator is definitely an outlier. ... He's the oldest in our database."

Peterson, who is also a criminal justice professor and director of the Forensic Psychology Program at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., explained some of the reasons behind mass shooting age trends in the U.S. (Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Yahoo News: How does the Violence Project define a mass shooting?

Peterson: We use a pretty conservative definition in our database: four or more people killed in a public space, not shooting family members, and not in the course of another felony, so not related to something like gangs, drugs or a robbery gone bad. The definition isolates that perpetrator coming into a place and shooting indiscriminately.

What are some of the differences between younger and older mass shooters?

The older shooters tend to be workplace shooters. You have people who got fired or suspended from their job who commit a shooting at their workplace — also at some kinds of retail restaurants.

Younger shooters, like we've seen recently, are more hate-driven, fame-seeking shootings, something that they want to go viral. School shooters and college shooters who target their own institutions are in that category as well. You tend to see more copycat features, more time on social media studying other perpetrators.

Are there any trends in terms of targeted locations?

School shootings stay pretty consistent over time. We're actually seeing fewer workplace shootings. The biggest increase lately is in retail mass shootings. More of these spaces like restaurants, retail establishments and dance clubs where it’s not that the person is necessarily a part of that community, like schools or workplaces, but they're coming in as an outsider.

While there is no easy explanation for why mass shooters tend to be younger males, what are some of the noticeable trends?

Over 90% of all murders are committed by men — from biology, sociology, socialization, there are so many reasons. I think for mass shootings, a couple of things: Perpetrators copy and study each other. We interviewed perpetrators who literally said, “I saw myself in these previous shooters and identified with them.” So I think that’s why you tend to see these similar profiles emerging again and again.

I think sometimes there’s this sort of entitlement that comes with masculinity, like, “this is what I'm owed in this world and I’m not getting it. So I’m angry and it must be somebody else’s fault.”

We do see common patterns. We see histories of early childhood trauma, perpetrators hitting a crisis point where they start acting differently and people around them are noticing them. Many perpetrators leak their plans ahead of time and tell other people they’re planning it. Often they’re suicidal and they pick a target that represents their grievance with the world.

It’s hard to know in the Monterey Park mass killing how that’s all going to play out because it’s still early. Having studied hundreds of these cases, I’d be surprised if there weren’t warning signs. There always are.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Magazine

Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources

The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

David Hogg, George Takei, Gabby Giffords and Simu Liu lead reaction to Monterey Park mass shooting

High-profile survivors of mass shootings and gun reform advocates have reacted with horror and outrage after a gunman murdered 10 people at a Los Angeles dance hall on the eve of Lunar New Year. Huu Can Tran, 72, was identified by authorities as the gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine others at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, Monterey Park, a majority Asian-American area of Los Angeles, on Saturday. Heroic staff were killed charging at Tran, while another disarmed him at a second dance studio, preventing an even higher death toll. The suspect shot himself...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CNN

Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger

Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’

It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Denver Gazette

FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Mass Shootings in the US Last Year

The horrific mass shooting in Monterey Park, in which at least 11 people were killed, sets the country up to continue in 2023 where it left off last year.  2022 was another historically horrific year for gun violence in the U.S. It was one of the worst on record in terms of the number of […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed

A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Three weeks and 39 mass shootings -- This is America in 2023

(CNN) -- On Monday, at least seven people were killed in two shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, a small coastal community in the San Francisco Bay area. In Oakland, one person was shot to death and seven other people were injured.Also on Monday, an 11th person succumbed to injuries suffered in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, as the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend.The scenes of agony and horror are increasingly all too familiar in America. In fact, 39 mass shootings have taken place across the country in just the first three...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy