Colorado State

New House speaker weighs in on Polis’ vision for state

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis held his annual State of the State address last week and lawmakers at the Capitol are discussing what he wants to achieve.

New House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, discussed some of the governor’s plans which included housing, water rights, making Colorado more affordable and combating crime.

As Colorado has the highest rate of auto theft, Polis is tackling the issue by calling on state lawmakers to devise a plan of action.

Commercial explosive materials, guns recovered from burglaries

McCluskie said she agrees with the governor’s initiative and took it a step forward asking what else can be done to rectify the problem.

McCluskie also discussed the new possible assault weapons ban bill and the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR issues.

McCluskie also discussed the new possible assault weapons ban bill and the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR issues.

Comments / 9

William Boyd
2d ago

TABOR was voted in by Colorado citizens, and it should be voted on by Colorado citizens if the poloticians want to devolve it. poloticians need to go back to school and learn what a budget is and how to follow one. The 2nd amendment, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. all these laws infringe that right. Colorado is one of the healthiest states, but one of the highest rates of mental issues in the United States(higher with children in Colorado). every once in a while, poloticians speak of this but do little to nothing(generally, mental health comes up during election yrs). The cost of living in Colorado is crazy. Leave our $ alone. take a pay cut if you need more $. leave the 2nd alone, so law-abiding citizens can protect themselves( in the mtns-generally animals/in the cities- increasing crime).

Related
The Center Square

Colorado Democrats seek to lift state's rent control ban with new bill

(The Center Square) – Colorado Democrats introduced a bill this week to repeal the state’s ban on rent control. The bill, which would allow local governments to implement their own rent control measures, has its critics in the housing industry who argue rent control would negatively influence the availability of affordable housing. House Bill 23-1115 was introduced on Monday and sponsored by Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs,...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountyindependent.com

Leaked Colorado Democrat-Backed Draft Bill

The First Regular Session of Colorados Seventy-fourth General Assembly convened January 9, 2023 with Colorado Democrats holding a super-majority in the House 46-19 and a near super-majority 23-12 in the Senate over their Republican colleagues. In the House, Julie McCluskie, of Dillion and representative for Colorados district 13, was elected...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans are in no mood to pay more | OPINION

Coloradans are getting hit with what one reporter described as a “tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts” thanks to new surcharges and fees taking effect in 2023. Sure, several politicians ran for office on a platform of saving people money during the 2022 election by...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills

Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado employers may soon be banned from asking candidates about their age in job interviews

Job seekers in Colorado could soon get more protections from age discrimination under a new proposal from Democratic state legislators. The new bill, SB23-058, would amend state labor laws to make it illegal for employers to ask applicants about their age during the hiring process. The law would also prohibit employers from requiring high school or college graduation dates on a job application.
COLORADO STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION: Nobody wants Lauren Boebert’s crocodile tears

On Nov. 20, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. Opening fire with a long rifle, he slaughtered five people and injured 25 others in the process. Thanks to the heroic actions of army veteran Richard Fierro, the gunman was subdued, and his savage act of terror was stopped prematurely.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature

It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Denver weather: Sunshine before weekend snow and …
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

What’s STILL Happening to Colorado Republicans

In a column published today in National Review, Republican Sage Naumann tried to explain how things got so bad in Colorado and what needs to be done to make them better for Republicans. Naumann is a former communications staffer for state legislative Republicans who transitioned to working for the GOP consulting firm called the “76 Group” in 2022 (the “76 Group” is run by longtime Republican consultant Josh Penry). We’ll give Naumann credit for trying to address the Republican problems in Colorado, but what makes his column for National Review truly insightful is what gets glossed over or swept under the rug entirely. This isn’t a Sage Naumann problem so much as it is a reflection of a larger issue for Colorado Republicans as a whole.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Polis lowballs Colorado’s soaring crime

Remember that line in Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State speech last week downplaying Colorado’s crime rate — even as he pledged to fight the good fight?. “Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top 10 safest states in the country,” Polis said in his fifth annual address to the legislature. “Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough. We can and we must do better.”
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey

Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

