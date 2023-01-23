Burgum directs flags at half-staff for victims of Monterey Park shooting

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Governor Doug Burgum has directed that all government agencies fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff out of respect for the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park, CA.

According to a news release, the flags should be at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26.

This is in accordance with a proclamation issued on Sunday by President Joe Biden.

North Dakotans are encouraged to do the same thing at their homes and businesses.

