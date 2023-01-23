Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz
Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Miley Cyrus flaunts her independence with new single 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus has released her new single, "Flowers," from her upcoming eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation."
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog for a Reported $200 Million
Justin Bieber is set up for quite the windfall. The superstar singer-songwriter has sold the rights to his entire music catalog in exchange for a head-spinning payday. The "Sorry" singer recently signed a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management, handing over the rights to his music in exchange for $200 million, according to multiple reports.
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Behind the Meaning of “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston has many definitive tracks—”How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “I Have Nothing” to name a few. The common thread among all of those tracks is Houston’s incomparable belt and her floor-filling musicality. Elsewhere in her catalog,...
Britney Spears to Sell $12 Million Home She Bought Only Months Ago | TMZ TV
KSI Says Dillon Danis Banned From Misfits Boxing, I'll Slap Him If I See Him!. 'RHOC' Heather Dubrow Supports Lisa Rinna's Choice To Leave 'RHOBH'. 'Bachelor's Colton Underwood Hopes Chris Harrison Exit Drama Is Over. 0:42. Luenell Ribs 50 Cent For Megan Thee Stallion Apology, Wants To Host 'Daily Show'
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Beyoncé headlines private concert at Dubai luxury hotel
Queen Bey is making a sensational return to the stage, in true Beyoncé fashion. In a rare and exclusive concert, Beyoncé performed on stage for the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, in an hour-long concert starting with Etta James's "At Last." The...
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Chlöe Bailey’s Debut Solo Album Will Finally Be Out Soon
Chlöe Bailey has officially announced her long-awaited debut solo album, In Pieces, which is set to arrive in March. The R&B star confirmed the album’s imminent arrival with a short teaser video that featured a snippet of a new song. In the clip, Bailey appears in a striking red dress, holding scales in each hand, one of which appears to contain a gold heart, the other a large gold sphere. Despite the confirmation of In Pieces, Bailey did leave out a few crucial details, such as an exact release date and a track list. Bailey has released a steady stream of singles over...
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
