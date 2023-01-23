ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans sign DL Tyler Shelvin to futures contract

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin to a reserve/futures contract, the 14th player inked to such a deal since Tennessee’s season ended in Week 18.

A former 2021 fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of LSU, Shelvin has appeared in five games (no starts) over two seasons.

In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 346-pound lineman failed to make the roster out of training camp but was kept on the practice squad before ultimately being released in early December.

The Titans have now signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts. Here’s a look at the other 13:

OL John Leglue

TE Justin Rigg

DT Curtis Brooks

CB Shyheim Carter

OL Zack Johnson

WR Mason Kinsey

OLB Zach McCloud

TE Thomas Odukoya

OLB Sam Okuayinonu

DL Jayden Peevy

WR Reggie Roberson

OL Andrew Rupcich

K Caleb Shudak

Of the 14 players, 11 of them were on the Titans’ practice squad at the end of the year. Tight end Justin Rigg, offensive lineman John Leglue and Shelvin are the exceptions.

