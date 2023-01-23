ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYS GOP address public safety issues, again

By Amal Tlaige
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hILbN_0kOcSHvY00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN) — Republican lawmakers addressed public safety once again at the Capitol on Monday. Our Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige was there and breaks down the latest on what changes lawmakers would like to see and what the victim of a slain father had to say about bail reform.

Tammy Patrick’s father, John Lee was killed in June of 2022, by Thomas Quillan who was arrested and charged with assault just 24 hours before killing Lee. Quillan was released without bail. Patrick says if judges had more discretion – like they did in years prior – then her father would still be alive today. “It is suspected that he started a fire in a back shed to lure my dad out of his home. My dad came out to retrieve the house and extinguish the fire. The suspect that attacked my dad stabbing him many times and cutting his throat causing the end of life,” said Patrick.

Gloversville man charged with murder in 77-year-old’s death

Lawmakers said this is just one tragedy that’s a result of bail reform. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said laws like Raise the Age, Bail Reform and The Halt Act are too radical. “They start way, way, way to the left, so to get them back into moderation is taking a tremendous amount of effort to do, but we’re gonna continue to do what we do here today, bring terrible stories to light so people understand how this is affecting real New Yorkers and hopefully we’ll get change,” he said.

Barclay also said Democrats claim Republicans are fear mongering, but he said the numbers from various policies agencies don’t lie. “From 2019 to 2022, New York City shootings rose by 66%, murders at that same time period in New York City rose by 37%, in Syracuse shootings are up 71%, in Buffalo homicides are up 45%, in Rochester during the same time period, homicides are up 124%,” said Barclay.

Hochul says NY bail reform laws need improvements

Republicans want to see judicial discretion on all offenses, not just serious crimes. They also want to implement a bail review process.  “At the Appellate Division, the East Appellate Department, any number of ways to have a faster and more thorough bail review process rather than just saying ‘no bail.’ Let’s make sure that the bail that is set is reasonable and rational,” said NY State Senator, Thomas O’Mara.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS Senate passes more bills to protect reproductive rights

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– Four bills that would enact reproductive health protections made it through the Senate on Tuesday. One sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer, expands on previous legislation regarding health care providers. “My bill creates explicit protections for reproductive healthcare provided via telehealth and telehealth services by New York physicians and providers,” said Mayer. “And in […]
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, January 26

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was found not guilty of using his campaign fund to pay off his personal debts. And the Section 2 athletic council voted unanimously Wednesday morning to place Christian Brothers Academy on probation for three years. The details, and more, complete today's five things to know.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats

ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
New York Post

Hochul slowly wakes up to crime crisis — but has she got the fight to fix anything?

Two cheers for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s sudden discovery of surging crime — though that could drop to one cheer, or none, if she lets the Legislature steamroll her again. On Tuesday, Hochul finally came out against stripping cops of their “qualified immunity” from lawsuits that target them personally. Thank goodness: Progressives are pushing to scrap that protection statewide (the city already eliminated much of it in 2021), yet the last thing cops need is fresh reason to refrain from aggressively enforcing the law — or becoming cops here in the first place. Instead, Hochul wants to improve attitudes toward police, who “deserve...
2 On Your Side

New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate

NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
THE CITY

The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself

On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
BROOKLYN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes

Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Push for min wage of $21.25/hour

New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages  to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state's minimum wage and then index it to match inflation.
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

In NY’s ‘conversation on crime,’ progressives just refuse to listen

“There is nothing acceptable about individuals walking into stores, taking what they want, walking out and then, when they’re arrested for the action, for people to say we are criminalizing the poor; no we’re not,” Mayor Eric Adams thundered last week. Sadly, though, that’s precisely the mindset of the folks writing the laws in this state.  Indeed, at the same Manhattan Chamber of Commerce “Conversation on Crime” event, Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz (D-Bronx) actually blamed the NYPD for not arresting crooks because of the “attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. That prompted NYPD Chief of...
nystateofpolitics.com

Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession

New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy