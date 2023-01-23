ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure agreement with US military

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an infrastructure agreement with the United States Military with the aim to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal property. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between Texas and the US Military is a 10-year agreement that […]
riograndeguardian.com

Bush: Texans are Well-Served by State Government

For all the challenges facing Texans, our State government serves the people pretty darned well, especially when compared to the frequent dysfunction in Washington. Having just finished eight years in statewide elected office as Texas Land Commissioner, I can share the “secret sauce” that makes Texas work: relationships. State government is a lot like a small town in rural Texas where folks know one another, which creates incentives to work through problems and reach solutions that serve the public.
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Who ever thought I would be chief?’ East Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief

LIVINGSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the 1960s, when the seven-member […]
LoneStar 92

8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them

I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
kagstv.com

Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
KFDM-TV

Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among GOP

Jan 20, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KXII.com

Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon.
CBS Austin

Bikers gather at Texas Capitol to lobby against "motorcycle profiling"

AUSTIN, Texas — You’ve probably heard the expression racial profiling before. But one large group of Texans says they're being profiled and pulled over for just suiting up and enjoying the open road. A large group of bikers rumbled into Austin from across Texas to lobby their lawmakers...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session

AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
