Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure agreement with US military
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an infrastructure agreement with the United States Military with the aim to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal property. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between Texas and the US Military is a 10-year agreement that […]
KVUE
The Backstory: How the 'Dirty 30' changed the way Texas lawmakers do the people's business today
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a classic Texas showdown in 1971. On one side was the powerful speaker of the Texas House, Gus Mutscher (D-Brenham), on the other, 30 members of the Texas House of Representatives unofficially led by State Rep. Frances “Sissy” Farenthold (D-Corpus Christi). The...
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
riograndeguardian.com
Bush: Texans are Well-Served by State Government
For all the challenges facing Texans, our State government serves the people pretty darned well, especially when compared to the frequent dysfunction in Washington. Having just finished eight years in statewide elected office as Texas Land Commissioner, I can share the “secret sauce” that makes Texas work: relationships. State government is a lot like a small town in rural Texas where folks know one another, which creates incentives to work through problems and reach solutions that serve the public.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
‘Who ever thought I would be chief?’ East Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief
LIVINGSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the 1960s, when the seven-member […]
Texas senator proposes gun laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state, impose firearms tax
AUSTIN, Texas — After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if...
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local, state officials condemn proposed bill that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
A senate bill filed in the Texas legislature that would prohibit the sale of land to people or entities with ties to certain foreign countries is facing backlash. State and local officials gathered in front of city hall on Monday to denounce Senate Bill 147. Senate Bill 147 was filed...
saobserver.com
Thursday is Confederate Heroes Day in Texas, but Houston lawmakers want it gone after this session
A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate “Confederate Heroes Day,” as he says it should have never been recognized in the first place. A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate a state holiday that’s celebrated on Jan. 19. That holiday is known as “Confederate Heroes Day,” and it was created in 1973 by the Texas Legislature.
Pressure builds for Texas lawmakers to expand medical cannabis, weigh decriminalization
Advocates are hoping the Texas Legislature increases the potency cap for medical pot and make it available to people suffering from chronic pain.
kagstv.com
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
KFDM-TV
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among GOP
Jan 20, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KXII.com
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
KSAT 12
Texas environmentalists push the EPA to crack down on methane emissions, saying state agencies have “failed us”
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency got an earful from Texans this month. In a marathon three-day public hearing, close to 300 people across the country gave comments on...
CBS Austin
Bikers gather at Texas Capitol to lobby against "motorcycle profiling"
AUSTIN, Texas — You’ve probably heard the expression racial profiling before. But one large group of Texans says they're being profiled and pulled over for just suiting up and enjoying the open road. A large group of bikers rumbled into Austin from across Texas to lobby their lawmakers...
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session
AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
CBS Austin
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he'll run for reelection in 2026, reversing plan to retire
AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited due to the length. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday he will “absolutely” run for reelection in 2026, a reversal from previous comments he made saying this would be his final term. “I really love what I...
