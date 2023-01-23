ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Madison County Sheriff looking for missing teen

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOvyl_0kOcS84G00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

MCSO is asking for help in locating Nadalie Faith Griffin, 17. she is described as being five foot tall and weighing around 135 lbs.

House is a total loss, pets die after fire in Killen

The sheriff’s office said Griffin left her residence on Jan. 20, 2023, and does not have a cell phone that family members are aware of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLwt2_0kOcS84G00
(Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO asked that anyone with any information on her current whereabouts please contact Investigator Mike Parton at (256) 533-8832 or by emailing mparton@madisoncountyal.gov

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

Madison County inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail allegedly assaulted a corrections officer Wednesday. According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the inmate or inmates will have additional charges filed against them.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer

A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Accused of Shooting at Relative

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning. Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning. January Marks National Birth Defects Awareness...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery

Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD responds to robbery at PNC Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects. This story will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 24• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Southern Cash Solutions; 13th St. SW• theft of property-1st degree; EvaBank; cash Arrests Jan. 24Phillips, Keri C.; 44• Grand Jury- theft of property-1st degree• Grand Jury- theft of property-2nd degree (3 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-3rd degree (7 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-4th degree Dean, Michelle L.; 45• FTA- theft of property-4th Baumgartner, Leonce A.; 60• FTA- public intoxication Campbell, Jessica A.; 39• DUI Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy