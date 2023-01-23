BrightView’s Somerset Addiction Treatment Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Event and Honors Patients and Community Partners

Read full article on original website
Related
somerset106.com
The Virginia launches Classic Movie Night series
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (January 25, 2023) — Ask local film enthusiast John Alexander, and he’ll tell you there are few scenes more powerful than Atticus Finch’s exit from the courtroom in the film adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill A Mockingbird. And few films...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Health Department Updates COVID and Flu Stats
During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department updated COVID and flu numbers in the county. Public Services Supervisor, Tyler Caldwell, said from January 16th to January 20th there were 108 new cases and 4 new hospitalizations. Laurel County remains in the yellow. Officials say if you have had COVID in the past few weeks, chances are, you’ve experienced the newest sub-variant. The World Health Organization says XBB1.5 is the most transmissible form of Omicron to date. It is making up more than a quarter of cases in the U.S. Gov. Andy Beshear continues to urge everyone to keep up to date on vaccinations. Dr. Van Sickels says getting your COVID booster can help protect you against the new variant. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines, including the new Bivalent Booster, and the flu vaccine. Speaking of the flu, Caldwell said it has been downgraded to “regional”. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Police Find Over 100 Grams Of Fentanyl At Man’s House
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a man was arrested after deputies found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. 42-year-old Christopher Spencer of Somerset was arrested after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over after he failed to signal, and that he had five other outstanding warrants. Spencer was charged with trafficking, Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. A search warrant was issued for Spencer’s home, where police say they found 105.5 more grams of Fentanyl, as well as digital scales. The case remains under investigation. Sheriff Jones said if you have any information about drug activity, or any crime, to contact their tip line at 679-8477. You can also go to their website.
somerset106.com
Knox County Police Arrest Four People On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies arrested four people on meth trafficking charges during recent undercover investigations with support from Operation UNITE. 44-year-old William Gray of Barbourville, 40-year-old Tonya Grubb of Bimble, 31-year-old Georgia Riley-Davis of Gray and 41-year-old Jonathon Patterson of Hinkle were all taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Shoplifting Complaint Leads To Drug Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says what started out as a shoplifting complaint at Corbin Walmart turned into drug charges for a couple. Deputy Wes Brown, along with Deputy Zach Allen, Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Stephen Walker were called to the store after the loss prevention team caught the pair, 49-year-old Otis Godsey and 55-year-old Tina Lynn Godsey of Corbin, trying to get away with items without paying for them. Deputies found more than $150 of merchandise between them. They also found what they believed to be meth and drug paraphernalia on Otis Godsey. Both were also wanted on outstanding warrants. Otis Godsey was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking. Tina Godsey was charged with theft by lawful taking. They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Four Drug Arrests
The Ferguson Police Department says four people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop. An officer stopped a car on South Main Street for traffic violations. During the stop, a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and two other deputies arrived to help because there were several people in the car. Police say the occupants in the car were acting suspicious, so a K9 officer was called to the scene. The search resulted in the discovery of meth, various pills and digital scales. 46-year-old Wilma Hislope, 54-year-old, Joanna Dyer, 24-year-old Addie Thompson and 26-year-old Evan Compton, all of Somerset, were arrested. All four were charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in a controlled substance. Officials at the Pulaski County Detention Center said they found more meth on Compton. He was then charged with promoting contraband. Dyer is not pictured.
somerset106.com
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Robbery Suspect
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop. They say a suspect in dark clothing broke into the gas station and took multiple items used in vape products. Anyone with information is asked to call Whitley County Dispatch at 549-6017.
Comments / 0