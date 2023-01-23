BrightView’s Somerset Addiction Treatment Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Event and Honors Patients and Community Partners

During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department updated COVID and flu numbers in the county. Public Services Supervisor, Tyler Caldwell, said from January 16th to January 20th there were 108 new cases and 4 new hospitalizations. Laurel County remains in the yellow. Officials say if you have had COVID in the past few weeks, chances are, you’ve experienced the newest sub-variant. The World Health Organization says XBB1.5 is the most transmissible form of Omicron to date. It is making up more than a quarter of cases in the U.S. Gov. Andy Beshear continues to urge everyone to keep up to date on vaccinations. Dr. Van Sickels says getting your COVID booster can help protect you against the new variant. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines, including the new Bivalent Booster, and the flu vaccine. Speaking of the flu, Caldwell said it has been downgraded to “regional”. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO