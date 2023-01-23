Read full article on original website
White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster
With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
3 Crazy Predictions for the Cubs in 2023
As the 2023 MLB season approaches, we make three crazy predictions for the Chicago Cubs season.
Trey Mancini Planning to Move Around With Chicago Cubs
Trey Mancini planning to move around field with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Trey Mancini about joining the team, the skipper mentioned playing first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. For Mancini, the playing part was the key...
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
White Sox' Lucas Giolito Says 2022 Weight Gain Was an Experiment Gone Wrong
Giolito says 2022 weight gain was an experiment gone wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Giolito had a rough 2022 season. The Chicago White Sox pitcher's ERA jumped to 4.90, a high since his 2019 All-Star caliber season. He allowed 171 hits, a career high. His 88 earned...
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the White Sox
The White Sox have fiddled and retooled their roster since the beginning of the offseason. They've lost names like Jose Abreu, and added others like Andrew Benintendi. The hope is to regain momentum and gear up for a deep playoff run, improving on their last two appearances in the playoffs which both ended with a first-round exit.
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
Astros hire Braves scouting executive Dana Brown as new GM
Dana Brown, a longtime scouting executive who spent the past four seasons with the Braves, has been hired by the Astros as the team's general manager.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Seby Zavala
The White Sox backup catcher’s role expanded after showing improvement. Seby Zavala performed well in the backup catcher role for the Chicago White Sox in 2022. Starting backstop Yasmani Grandal suffered an injury-plagued season, but Zavala's improved production at the plate allowed the Sox to deal fellow catcher Reese McGuire at the trade deadline.
Eloy Jimenez has deflating outlook on White Sox replacing Jose Abreu
Eloy Jiménez has a deflating outlook on White Sox replacing José Abreu in the lineup. After going 81-81 and finishing second in the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox are far from a lock to enter the upcoming season any better than they were last year. On the...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.
