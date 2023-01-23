Man faces $200K bond after attempted burglary in Priceville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A man is facing a $200,000 bond after police say he tried to rob a house in Decatur and stole a firearm.

According to the Priceville Police Department (PPD), a Decatur resident reported a man tried to rob their home on Indian Hills Road SE on Thursday, January 19. The man was later identified as Cordarius Jerome Cox.

The homeowner told police they were at home at during the burglary and confronted Cox at gunpoint. Police say Cox dropped the items he tried to steal and ran away.

A related crime was reported in Priceville with a firearm stolen. Video footage from a nearby residence and business showed Cox related to that crime as well.

On January 20, investigators met with Cox, found him with the stolen firearm, and took him into custody. Cox was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and second-degree property theft.

His total bond was set at $200,000 by Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

