Family Confirms Death of White Deer Man Injured In Johnson Tank Explosion Near Borger
A White Deer resident who had been caught in an explosion that took place near Borger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. The passing of Kyle Huff was confirmed by family and announced by local news page, Hutchinson County Mugshots. At around 10:15 am on January 17,...
VIDEO: Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February. VIDEO: City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 18 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people...
North Amarillo fire caused by candle ‘smoldering clothes’
Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Tuesday morning fire in north Amarillo reportedly caused by a candle being left unattended in a bedroom.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St. According to the release, at around 5:45 a.m., Amarillo police were called near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St on reports of gunshots heard. When...
Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead
It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead. APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion […]
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
Amarillo police investigating first homicide of 2023 after man found shot dead in street
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the first homicide of 2023 after a man was found shot dead in the street. Around 5:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man lying...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6. ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.
Project Clean-Up: Making a clean sweep over 50,000 pounds collected and dumped
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up has done yeoman’s work in parts of the city, and we have the numbers to prove it. Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful. Project Clean-Up has been busy getting it done. Ten clean-up projects in parts of the city...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking people to reschedule appointments as the weather clears due to critically low levels of blood supply. The blood center says a significant number of appointments were cancelled and before the cancellations, donations were already down. They typically has a...
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Amarillo receives substantial snowfall leading into Wednesday; weather closings
Amarillo and Texas Panhandle were among areas to receive sizeable amounts of snowfall Tuesday following a winter weather storm system passing through the area, with potential for more snow throughout the day leading into Wednesday. Officials warned travelers of the possibility for icy road conditions and weather being hazardous Wednesday morning.
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Man pleads guilty to drug possession after November 2020 traffic stop in Oldham County
A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
Forget snowmen, these folks made a snow dragon!
Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.
