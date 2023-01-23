ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson County, TX

thepampanews.com

Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition

It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6. ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.
AMARILLO, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
Yahoo Sports

Amarillo receives substantial snowfall leading into Wednesday; weather closings

Amarillo and Texas Panhandle were among areas to receive sizeable amounts of snowfall Tuesday following a winter weather storm system passing through the area, with potential for more snow throughout the day leading into Wednesday. Officials warned travelers of the possibility for icy road conditions and weather being hazardous Wednesday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX

