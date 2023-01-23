Read full article on original website
The Reason Behind Dr. Jill Biden's Unexpected Surgery
Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
Trump Says Melania's Christmas Decorations Were Better Than Jill Biden's
The former president shared an opinion piece on Truth Social about his wife's decorations entitled: "Flashback to When Things Were Better."
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Willow Biden — the First Lady’s Cat Bearing Local Name — Now Stars in Her Own Children’s Book
In addition to the exhausting task of monitoring the internal geography of the White House, Willow Biden also navigates the schedule associated with starring in her own children's book. All that activity certainly warrants the occasional catnap. Willow Biden, the White House cat belonging to First Lady Jill Biden, now...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
What Life Is Like For The Obama Sisters Today
The Obama sisters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, had a childhood most of us absolutely cannot relate to — growing up in the White House, dodging paparazzi, having Secret Service agents accompany them on dates; not to mention, you know, having a dad as president. When it comes to...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."
( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.
President Joe Biden Fumbles Over His Words When Speaking About Classified Documents Found In His Home: 'There's No There There'
When President Joe Biden was asked about the classified documents being found in his home and former office, the 80-year-old fumbled over his words and seemed flustered. “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden responded to reporters. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”The president said he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & FIRST LADY JILL HOLD HANDS FOR WHITE HOUSE RETURN AFTER 'THREE AMIGOS' SUMMIT IN...
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Paul Pelosi Wears Hat in NYC Three Months After Fractured Skull Injury
The 82-year-old was pictured with his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at a restaurant and on Broadway after he was brutally attacked in his home.
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement expressing their sympathies to the families of those lost in the helicopter crash in Ukraine.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of all those killed in the tragic helicopter crash in Ukraine this morning, including Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyy and other senior Ukrainian government officials. Our hearts are also with the dozens of civilians who were killed or injured, including precious children, and their families. We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy. Mr. Monastyrskyy and his team were deeply involved in the preservation of Ukraine’s democracy—both its defense against Russian aggression, and the vital work of reforms to strengthen Ukraine’s institutions through this war and into the future. A reformer and patriot, Mr. Monastyrskyy championed the will of the Ukrainian people. We will continue to honor that legacy through efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s institutions, and in our unfailing partnership with the people of Ukraine to keep the flame of freedom bright. Today, we are praying for healing for the wounded and comfort for those who have lost loved ones. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine in the face of this tragedy, and for as long as it takes.
Fact Check: Did Joe and Jill Biden 'Fail to Salute Marine'?
President Joe Biden was filmed passing the serviceman who saluted the commander-in-chief as he returned to the White House.
Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City
( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.
