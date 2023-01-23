ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused

Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
CULVER CITY, CA
WEHOville.com

THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood

The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
knock-la.com

The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?

After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
publicceo.com

City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing

“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Protecting renters from eviction: LA City Council takes action

With the pandemic state of emergency scheduled to end in a week, and thousands of renters left without eviction protections, the LA City Council voted unanimously to expand tenants’ rights. The move especially affects, but is not limited to, people renting units built after 1978, which don’t automatically come with tenant protections because they aren’t “rent-stabilized.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Inglewood, CA

Nestled southwest of Los Angeles County, California, the exciting small city of Inglewood is in Los Angeles metropolitan area. It was incorporated in 1908 and is home to more than 105,000 population based on the 2020 U.S. census. It’s conveniently located near the best attractions in the dynamic city of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of Pasadena Homeless Count

The Pasadena Homeless Count, organized and led by the Department of Housing, will start on Wednesday, January 25. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, City Manager Miguel Marquez, and Pasadena Public Health and Department of Housing representatives will meet at 5:30 am at the Department of Housing, 649 N. Fair Oaks Ave. (in between Blaze Pizza and Vallarta market), Community Room 203.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy