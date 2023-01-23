Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez Seeks More Transparency for 311 Calls
Citing issues with service requests related to 311 calls for storm-related issues, City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion this week seeking an accounting of all such requests related to the rain and wind storms that hit the region earlier this month. Residents can use the city’s 311 system to...
mynewsla.com
Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
knock-la.com
Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused
Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
L.A. Council votes to add more tenant protections to South L.A. zoning plan
The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC.
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
With just one week left until COVID-19 eviction rules were set to expire, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to extend protections through March 31.
THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
knock-la.com
The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?
After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
mynewsla.com
VP Harris Visits Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continued to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed, while also calling on Congress to enact “reasonable” gun-control measures. Harris arrived...
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
Inglewood mayor exposed to COVID-19
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts sent an early morning email to staff alerting him he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine for seven days.
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
publicceo.com
City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing
“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
signalscv.com
Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
kcrw.com
Protecting renters from eviction: LA City Council takes action
With the pandemic state of emergency scheduled to end in a week, and thousands of renters left without eviction protections, the LA City Council voted unanimously to expand tenants’ rights. The move especially affects, but is not limited to, people renting units built after 1978, which don’t automatically come with tenant protections because they aren’t “rent-stabilized.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Inglewood, CA
Nestled southwest of Los Angeles County, California, the exciting small city of Inglewood is in Los Angeles metropolitan area. It was incorporated in 1908 and is home to more than 105,000 population based on the 2020 U.S. census. It’s conveniently located near the best attractions in the dynamic city of...
coloradoboulevard.net
City of Pasadena Homeless Count
The Pasadena Homeless Count, organized and led by the Department of Housing, will start on Wednesday, January 25. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, City Manager Miguel Marquez, and Pasadena Public Health and Department of Housing representatives will meet at 5:30 am at the Department of Housing, 649 N. Fair Oaks Ave. (in between Blaze Pizza and Vallarta market), Community Room 203.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
