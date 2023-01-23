Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
onscene.tv
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Freeway Crash | Moreno Valley
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-20-23, 10:25pm LOCATION: SR 60 E, EO Jack Rabbit Trail, MM 28.10, San Gorgonio Pass CITY: Moreno Valley DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Inland and Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to a reported 2 car traffic collision with multiple people trapped. When first responding units arrived, they confirmed multiple patients trapped in the vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased by paramedics. Two other patients were transported to a local area trauma center suffering from unknown injuries. The freeway was closed, both eastbound and westbound for at least an hour. The freeway eastbound will remain closed for several hours, traffic was being diverted to Gilman Springs Road. A Blood Technician was requested to the scene and vehicles are being towed for evidence. No more details are known. See CHP, Inland, CAD Incident # 01240 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. Caltrans closed PCH in both directions between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street about 10:55 a.m., the agency said. The high-tide surge caused the flooding, and Caltrans crews were working to...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
2urbangirls.com
Driver killed after colliding with concrete truck on freeway
WEST COVINA, Calif. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle fiery collision involving a semi-truck Wednesday in West Covina,. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. to the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway at Pacific Avenue where they found the semi and a white Honda near the freeway’s center divider and the Honda on fire, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.
onscene.tv
Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
mynewsla.com
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Northeast...
sbcfire.org
Second Alarm Fire Destroys San Bernardino Banquet Hall
Location– 1700 block of North Mt Vernon, San Bernardino. Contact– Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief / PIO, Mmcclintock@sbcfire.org. Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from a large commercial building.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica
A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street and Broadway, where a crash had occurred involving two SUVs, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Vehicle Crashes into Indio Building; Driver Injured
(CNS) – A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The driver was taken to a hospital...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
newsantaana.com
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff — No Connection Between Suspect and Victims in Monterey Park Shooting
Interviews conducted by investigators of the mass shooting that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio “have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims,” Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference Wednesday evening. Luna said suspect Huu...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20
A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers. Officers arrived on scene at 3:09...
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Rises for Eighth Time in Nine Days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the eighth time in nine days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.553. The average price has risen 5.1 cents over the past nine days, including 2 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since Oct. 4, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago and 11.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 11.2 cents less than one year ago.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Comments / 0