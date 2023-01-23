About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...

22 DAYS AGO