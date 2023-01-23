ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Comments / 3

Related
Madison County Journal

1 killed in Kearney Park shooting

FLORA — A fatal shooting in Kearney Park is under investigating, the authorities said. Sheriffs deputies received a call on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:38 p.m. regarding a male victim found shot in a vehicle at a residence on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park, said Madison County Sheriff’ Department spokesman Heath Hall.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in Flora last weekend. The victim, Jaquarius Ross, was killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, said Coroner Alex Breland, and was found in a vehicle. Jakeviyon Hunter, 21,...
FLORA, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighter on his way home from work helps pull man from burning Jeep

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

15-year-old charged in 2 murders, 6 armed robberies, 3 carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — A 15-year-old who is charged in a string of robberies and carjackings is also a suspect in two murders, according to Jackson police. Montravious Baker was arrested Saturday with another man at an apartment complex on Rainey Road. Both suspects are charged with six armed robberies and two carjackings. Baker is also charged with a third carjacking, in which police said he nearly ripped the clothes off a woman and then bragged about it on social media, according to a police detective who testified during a Monday court hearing.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy