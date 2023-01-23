Read full article on original website
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
A Cluster Of Swoosh Logos Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
Each new season brings with it the Beaverton-based brand’s latest offshoot inline collection. From drumming up a faux Moving Company to currently paying homage to the brands “Athletic Company” roots, a boastful collection of Swooshes is now overtaking The Swooshes Air-infused lineup of silhouettes. Having already coated...
Red And Grey Swooshes Pair To Liven This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
While Drake’s NOCTA brand and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH are set to round out the 40th anniversary silhouette’s final collaborative offerings of the year, a lasting number of grade school propositions are additionally being worked into the Air Force 1’s final mix such as the titular red mini Swooshes accenting the latest “Triple-White” aesthetic for the youth.
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23
Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' and adidas Summon a High-Powered Adi2000 Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Four weeks into the year and the sneaker world has already found its stride following a cozy holiday season. For our latest installment of Weekly Footwear Drops,. and Salomon. Before we break down this diverse roster, let’s recap the top headlines of the last week. Our weekly edition of...
Sacai Reveals New Nike Magmascape Sneakers Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week Men’s: Release Date & More Details
Sacai’s latest collection by Chitose Abe included a new shoe surprise: the label’s collaborative take on Nike’s Air Footscape Woven sneakers. Revealed on Sunday in the brand’s spring 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the Paris runway featured several pairs of the style — titled the Magmascape. Though the original Footscape silhouette includes a woven stitched uppers across a thick ridged sole, Abe’s Magmascape brings it a utilitarian twist. The styles presented on the runway incorporated the Footscape Woven’s signature stitching with Abe’s own double-stitching, placed in an asymmetric panel atop quilted, faintly puffy two-toned nylon uppers. Giving the style...
The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo Is Covered In Denim
Back in 2019, Serena Williams and The Swoosh embarked upon the Serena Williams Design Crew, a collective of designers, innovators and future-forward thinkers tasked with curating Williams’ yearly collection with the Beaverton brand. Aimed toward developing the next generation of Nike Inc. designers, laser-etched Air Force 1’s and floral printed fabrics have encompassed the 2022 collection thus far, with a denim-coated Nike Air More Uptempo now entering the fold.
“Adobe” Animates The Next Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit isn’t for everybody, but it’s found a cult-like following amongst bold fashion and innovation enthusiasts. Ahead of spring, the robust design has appeared in an eye-catching “Adobe,” “Bright Crimson” and “Guava Ice” colors. Each tone comes together across the sneaker’s Flyknit upper; protective panels along the base of the upper present a marble effect similar to past Nike LeBron shoes. Padded collar areas, pull tabs around the tongue, and a secure lacing system deliver functionality to the experimental pair. Sole units underfoot round out the look in light brown and grey finishes, with Nike Grind traction zones promoting sustainability.
A Vibrant Mix Of Teal, Yellow, And Red Colors Prep The Nike Vapormax Plus For Summer
Despite launching over four years ago, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to be a best-selling sneaker for the Swoosh, prompting the silhouette to emerge in hundreds of different color combinations. Ahead of summer, the Air Max Plus-inspired design has surfaced in a white ensemble accented by vibrant teal, yellow, and...
A Brazil-Friendly Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces
Nike has long had a fascination with Brazil, parading its signature green and yellow by way ofthe Dunk Low. And now, the Air Max Plus, too, is following suit, expanding upon the brand’s homage in a way a bit more faithful to the country’s flag. Much of this...
The Reebok Blast OG Is Back In Stores
Popularized throughout the late 90s by way of the feet of Nick Van Excel, the Reebok Blast championed the brand’s retro aesthetic that existed amongst its Shaq Attaq and Kamikaze lines. Receiving its last retro treatment in 2014, the OG construction has returned for the new year. Coordinating a...
Muslin And Celestial Gold Apply A Lifestyle Look On The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
After receiving a select few modifications, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is set to capitalize upon its recent wave of admiration with a revitalized slate of offerings, including this “Muslin” coated ensemble. Mirroring the model’s recent “FAMU” composition, a matching coat of “Muslin” lays claim to the...
