SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night; this advisory may be expanded later. And a winter storm watch has been posted south of I-90 for heavy snow chances Friday night and Saturday morning.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO