FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
22 WSBT
Community Task Force meeting addresses SBCSC building inventory
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — New details tonight on potential changes for South Bend Community Schools. A Community Task Force Meeting just ended hours ago with design firm Fanning Howey. That firm believes the school district can improve spending when it comes to building inventory. Fanning Howey says every...
22 WSBT
Hotel at Four Winds South Bend to open March 1
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Four Winds Casinos announced their newest 23-story hotel tower in South Bend will open March first. It will include a spa, cafe and an outdoor swimming pool. WSBT photojournalist Ian Sindell got an inside look at what's all included in the new addition.
22 WSBT
Community Task Force to discuss possible changes to South Bend schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The public has the chance to learn more about the future of South Bend schools at a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting is expected to focus on the district's second phase of the facilities master plan, which includes potential changes to the elementary and middle schools.
22 WSBT
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
22 WSBT
Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. launches campaign for South Bend Mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A third candidate has placed their name on voters' ballots for South Bend Mayor. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. launched his campaign Monday after filing for candidacy. Davis (D) joins Desmont Upchurch (R) in challenging incumbent mayor James Mueller, who is attempting to run for...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: High School counselors say college planning should start earlier
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It is decision time for high school seniors heading to college. College application deadlines are approaching or have already passed. Now, seniors are making decisions about what schools they want to attend in the fall. High school counselors say, juniors should now be planning for...
22 WSBT
Officials speak out regarding cancelled Common Council meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Monday night’s South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled. A news release states that City Clerk Dawn Jones did not post a notice of the meeting at least 48 hours before. Clerk Jones held a news conference late Monday to respond to...
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for 2019 murder
South Bend. Ind. — A South Bend man was sentenced for a 2019 murder. Jamie Garner was sentenced to 55 year in prison. Garner entered a plea deal in December admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn, north of Roseland. Garner killed Vanhorn in the early...
22 WSBT
Rail worker charged with copper theft
A rail worker was charged with theft after allegedly taking a spool of wire without authorization from Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District who operates the South Shore line (NICTD). In the investigation, the Indiana State Police determined that an employee was seen on video removing a spool of wire from...
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
22 WSBT
Showland Theater in Plymouth for sale
Plymouth, IN — If you’ve got 2-and-a-half-Million dollars, you could own the Showland Theater in Plymouth. The 7-screen theater on Oak Road is up for sale. Realtor Jim Masterson says it's nearly 27-thousand square feet. It sits on 10-acres of land zoned for commercial business. Showland was built...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
22 WSBT
BHDPS asks for public's help solving suspicious death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Investigators need your help solving a suspicious death in Benton Harbor. Leon Johnson was found dead inside his home on LaSalle Street Sunday night. Police say he had lived there for a long time and that his death is suspicious. No other details have...
22 WSBT
Prepare for a snowy day and slow travel conditions Wednesday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the area will see 3” to 5” of snow. Parts of Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, and Pulaski Co., IN could see 5 to 7" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just south and east of the area. The northern tip of the area, northern Berrien Co., MI, may only see 1" to 3" of snow.
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential for heavy lake effect Thursday
Wednesday has been a snowy day. A winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across Michiana. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, much of the area has seen 2” to 5” of snow. The system snow will taper off from west to east across the Wednesday evening. Lake effect snow showers will start to develop Wednesday night and continue through much of the day on Thursday. A dominate lake effect snow band will dump another 3” to 6” of snow across parts of Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co., IN and Berrien and Cass Co., MI.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka High School wrestling team recognized for Championship win
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The Mishawaka High School wrestling team has been recognized for winning the State Championships. Before Tuesday’s Fairfield-Mishawaka boys basketball game, the county council celebrated the accomplishment. Head Coach Steve Sandefer says his students realized they could go all the way, but only if they...
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor police search for 3 suspects in death of 74-year-old man
Benton Harbor police are looking for three men as the suspects in a weekend shooting death. Police found 74-year-old Leon Johnson's body on Sunday in his LaSalle Street home. The suspects were seen at that home the night before. If anyone has information regarding the identity of these subjects, please...
22 WSBT
M-139 in Berrien County reopens after deadly crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. In the Michigan State Police preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle was travelling south when he lost control and ran off the road striking a tree head on. The driver and passenger were both wearing seatbelts. Police say it is unknown if alcohol/drugs are a factor in the crash.
22 WSBT
Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey out for season with knee injury
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The Notre Dame women's basketball team won its eighth ACC game in nine tries on Sunday. But it lost something far more valuable. Dara Mabrey confirmed over social media Monday night that she tore her ACL. The injury will cause Mabrey to miss the...
