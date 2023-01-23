Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
Noozhawk
James Bernard Bertero of Solvang, 1939-2023
James Bernard Bertero, 83, died Jan. 10, 2023 at home in Solvang of natural causes. He was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles to John Benedict Bertero Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nagle. He grew up the fourth of five children in Los Angeles, attending Loyola High School and Loyola...
Noozhawk
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees
Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
Noozhawk
Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
Noozhawk
From Dancing Pirates to Flower Festival, Lompoc Goes to Town With Activities for 2023
With the new year come new opportunities, and Lompoc is promoting 12 months of local activities that run through Dec. 31. Some top local events for 2023 include:. Boscutti Ballet Theatre Presents “Pirates! The Curse of the Shadow Stones”. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. at Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The...
Noozhawk
Joyce E. Olsen of Carpinteria, 1940-2023
Joyce E. Olsen left her family and friends to join her Lord and Savior in heaven on Jan. 13, 2023. Her children Tammy, Mark, Si-Si, Denise and Shari will be celebrating her life. Joyce will be laid to rest on her 84th birthday in Carpinteria Cemetery at 10 a.m., Jan. 28.
Noozhawk
Say ‘I Do’ to Auditions for ‘George and Emily Get Married’ at SBCC
The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold auditions for a new play “George and Emily Get Married,” by Santa Barbara’s Rick Mokler, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. Auditions also can be submitted by video through the Theatre Group...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
Noozhawk
El Capitán State Beach Bear
Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Noozhawk
CALM Names Three Board Trustees
Candice Monge, Gisela Rodriguez, and Richard Yao have been named to the CALM Board of Trustees. They will be instrumental in furthering CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. “We are excited that Candice, Gisela and Rich have...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Pays Tribute to Michael Armand Hammer
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) remembers Michael Armand Hammer, who passed away recently. Hammer was a generous friend to the museum, member of the SBMA Board of Trustees from 2011-15, and longtime SBMA member. He was a major contributor to the exhibition Van Gogh to Munch: European Masterworks...
Noozhawk
Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Schlep Aims to Run Over BRCA Gene Cancer
The second annual Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Cancer Schlep: Breast, Ovarian & Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will kick off, rain or shine, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Leadbetter Beach. All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. The inaugural race took place in 2011 in New York City, becoming...
Noozhawk
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Chamber Players Tunes Up for Inaugural Concert
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will host its inaugural concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, on the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $16. The concert program will feature Antonin Dvorak’s “7th Symphony,” “Mother Goose Suite” by Maurice Ravel and Aaron...
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class
Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Noozhawk
Volunteers Working to Rebuild Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara After Flood Damage
About two weeks after the major storm that caused flooding and damage across Santa Barbara County, dozens of volunteers are making progress repairing the Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara building, where parts of the church were left under water from flooding. While work is being done to restore the building, the...
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
