CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO