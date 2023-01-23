ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County jail implements measures to combat fentanyl distribution

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Department of Corrections says they are implementing new measures to combat the distribution of fentanyl within their correctional facility. Those measures include body scan screenings, searches of inmates and visitors, and the use of drug-sniffing dogs. They say they have also trained their...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crestview resident gifted new roof from Emerald Coast Roofing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Community members in Crestview joined together to showcase a little generosity Monday. William Lee received a new roof thanks to Emerald Coast Roofing. The company says they wanted to give back to the community by gifting a roof to someone in need. The cities' code enforcement department...
CRESTVIEW, FL
wdhn.com

Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

