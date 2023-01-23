Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?Danny MargaglianoDestin, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Related
WEAR
Family still searching for answers in 10 year unsolved Pensacola cold case
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cold case remains unsolved after 10 years. Michael Lawson was last seen on January 24, 2013 at the Brentwood Shopping Plaza on Brent Lane. Security cameras show Lawson pulling up to the shopping center and getting into another car. The sheriff's office says a store...
WEAR
Family of man discovered in unmarked grave at Milton cemetery expresses concern
MILTON, Fla. -- Earlier this month a funeral home in Milton discovered an unexpected body in the Historic Milton Cemetery, as they were preparing for another burial. WEAR News learned the identity of the person found in that unmarked grave Wednesday. His son says they're still looking for answers. The...
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10; man charged with kidnapping
Officers with the Crestview Police Department took a man into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges.
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted on federal kidnapping charges
Nearly a year after her body was found in an Alabama barn, Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend is facing kidnapping charges.
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
Update: Biker killed in school bus crash on Highway 98 is AFSOC Airman
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: (1/26/2023) — The Commander for the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field confirmed the biker in the school bus crash on HWY 98 west of Hurlburt Field was a special forces airman. The wing is working to notify the next of kin and will release more information once […]
Chief Correctional Officer speaks on inmate deaths at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Chief Correctional Officer Nolan S. Weeks III with the Okaloosa Co. Jail issued a statement on recent inmate deaths at the Crestview location. “I am deeply saddened by the recent inmate deaths that have occurred within ourfacility. I assure the community that we take these incidents very seriously and follow properprotocol […]
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
WEAR
1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
WEAR
Okaloosa County jail implements measures to combat fentanyl distribution
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Department of Corrections says they are implementing new measures to combat the distribution of fentanyl within their correctional facility. Those measures include body scan screenings, searches of inmates and visitors, and the use of drug-sniffing dogs. They say they have also trained their...
WEAR
Motorcyclist dead, 2 children injured after crash involving school bus in Mary Esther
MARY ESTHER, Fla. -- A 28-year-old motorcyclist is dead and two children are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Mary Esther Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Avenue Due Fontaine Bleau in Mary Esther at around 2:36 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WEAR
Crestview resident gifted new roof from Emerald Coast Roofing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Community members in Crestview joined together to showcase a little generosity Monday. William Lee received a new roof thanks to Emerald Coast Roofing. The company says they wanted to give back to the community by gifting a roof to someone in need. The cities' code enforcement department...
WEAR
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces new tracking system for rape kits
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now using a web tracking system for rape kits. Escambia County is one of 41 counties in the state to start using the tracking system. According to the latest data from FDLE, there were 225 sexual assaults reported in...
Florida man allegedly found with 96 grams of meth, child in car: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 20, a Milton man was arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and child neglect after deputies found 96.7 grams of the drug in his car, along with a child in a car seat, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brett Justin Daywalt, 34, was charged with […]
wdhn.com
Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
WEAR
Police searching for man in alleged truck theft at East Brewton Circle K
BREWTON, Ala. -- Brewton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Circle K in East Brewton Tuesday. Brewton police are searching for Jason Wright, who last seen in McDavid, Florida, according to police. Police say Wright stole the truck at around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance...
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WEAR
Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
Comments / 0