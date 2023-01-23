Read full article on original website
Police search for St. Louis man missing for nearly two weeks
Clinton County Man Charged With Allegedly Shooting Dog
An Aviston man has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog on December 9 of last year. Dale E. Litteken, age 62, is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly intentionally causing the death of a companion animal, being a dog, in that he shot the dog.
Conviction in East Alton ice rink parking lot shooting
Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.
East Alton ice rink shooter convicted of attempted murder
An Alton man was convicted and sentenced Wednesday for a 2022 double shooting at the East Alton ice rink.
US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman
According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
Three arrested after spree of carjackings turns deadly
After a carjacking at the Hampton Schnucks on Monday, more people in South City have fallen victim to the crime, with one woman shot and injured and another woman shot and killed.
MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West
Emergency crews are responding to a situation Wednesday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and North 20th Street.
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
32-year sentence for 2020 Madison County murder
An 18-year-old from Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday for the 2020 murder of a Madison teenager.
Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident
An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
Franklin County man accused of stealing and damaging car during custody dispute
A Franklin County man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing and damaging a vehicle in Washington. Patrick Sullivan, 40, of Washington, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an...
House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash
A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
