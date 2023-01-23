Read full article on original website
M Wolfe
2d ago
maybe if the word is so hurtful it should not be so prominant in rap songs, I counted it 11 times in one song by a black artist, confusing
Reply
2
Related
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac announcement led to statements from Mohammed Ben Sulayem that moved the limelight onto the battle between governing body and commercial rights holder, and away from the proposed entry itself.
Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps
Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
TMZ.com
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
hotnewhiphop.com
Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand
The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty
Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
People
389K+
Followers
66K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3