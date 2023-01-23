Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
CoinDesk
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country's approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there's more to it than asset trading.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
CoinDesk
Cardano-Based Overcollateralized Stablecoin Djed to Launch Next Week
Cardano-based decentralized stablecoin djed is on track for a launch next week, one of the developers behind the tokensaid Tuesday. The highly anticipated djed stablecoin has been jointly developed by Cardano code maintainer IOG...
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Greetings. I'm Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
CoinDesk
UK’s FCA Issues Advice for Crypto Firms After Only 41 of 300 Applicants Win Regulatory Approval
The U.K.'s financial watchdogpublished advice for crypto companies after just 14% of the firms looking to win regulatory approval in the country passed muster. The extensive list of tips covers what applicants need to...
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s $3.6M Dutch Fine Shows Crypto Will Hit Road Bumps as It Goes Mainstream
Coinbase'sfine for "very serious" breaches of Dutch crypto registration procedures reveals some of the many pitfalls the industry faces as it works towards operating within the regulatory fold. The charge sheet...
bitcoinist.com
Binance opens new liquidity pools for Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR) moves 97% below its all-time high, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in 500% gains in one month
The world of cryptocurrency is continuously evolving. Every year, new projects are born and gain traction while others fall by the wayside. This makes it difficult to keep up with the latest developments in the space, especially when it comes to investing. In this article, we’ll provide an overview of the current state of Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and explain why we believe that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better investment.
msn.com
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin’s Surge Moves Both Short- and Long-Term Holders Into Profitability
The price of bitcoin (BTC) has surged in recent weeks, helping both short- and long-term investors to profit, on-chain data shows. According to analytics firm Glassnode, as of time of writing the percentage of...
CoinDesk
Investment Manager Wilshire Teams Up With Crypto Trading Firm FalconX to Develop Digital Asset Indexes
CORRECTION (Jan. 25, 08:43 UTC):Changes headline, first paragraph to reflect that Wilshire is providing its indexes for FalconX clients, not the other way round. Crypto trading firm FalconX has tapped private investment management firm...
bitcoinmagazine.com
After the Failure Of Their Stablecoin Experiment, Iran And Russia Will Inevitably Adopt Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Q Ghaemi, a stocks and bitcoin analyst and author of the Qweekly Update newsletter. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Central Bank of Iran is working with the Russian Association Of The Crypto Industry And Blockchain to create a stablecoin that will be backed by gold to settle trade. This is not the first foray into the crypto universe for either country, nor will it be the last. But this venture will come to nothing, ultimately bringing both countries one step closer to adopting Bitcoin.
