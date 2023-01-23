Flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff for victims of Monterey Park shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all Virginia flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of the ten people killed in a shooting in Los Angeles County Saturday night.
According to a release from the Office of the Governor, flags were lowered on Monday, Jan. 23 and will stay at half-staff until Thursday, Jan. 26. The order is pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower all United States flags .Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
On the night of Saturday, Jan. 21, a gunman killed ten people and wounded another ten during a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, just east of Los Angeles.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead in a van in the city of Torrance from what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
