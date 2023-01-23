ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 women file lawsuit against multiple companies after allegedly contracting incurable STD from water bottles infected by janitor, firm says

HOUSTON – Thirteen women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies after allegedly contracting an incurable sexually transmitted disease from water bottles that were reportedly infected by a Houston janitor. Houston law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner will host a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston woman uses Instagram to advertise business conducting government fraud schemes, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston woman has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. According to officials, from March of 2020 until December of that year, Desiree Coleman conspired with others to commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance. In addition, Coleman is accused of instructing others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations.
HOUSTON, TX
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
BELLAIRE, TX
‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes

DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids, your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
DEER PARK, TX
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”

HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Airports present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

HOUSTON – Houston Airports and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined together Tuesday to present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Month. In November, Houston Airports announced it would be donating the money raised from an event to a trio of local advocacy groups this month. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
PASADENA, TX
Deer Park community comes together to help victims of the tornado

Employees from a Deer Park area restaurant and several community members came together Wednesday to provide warm meals, water, and clean restrooms to anyone in need. “We had very minor damage at the restaurant, so we did close today due to not having electricity. So, we got our family and friends together, brought our trailer out here, and we’re kind of giving some food back and some water back,” said Manager of the Spud Shack, Evhon Pace.
DEER PARK, TX

