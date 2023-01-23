Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click2Houston.com
Scammer sentenced to 28 years in prison for taking more than $200K from 68-year-old man with autism, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for scamming $260,000 out of a 68-year-man with autism, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “This is a career con artist who stole money from a senior citizen with a disability,...
Click2Houston.com
Plea agreement reached for Houston woman accused of murdering her childhood friend, kidnapping baby
HOUTSON – The Houston woman accused of kidnapping her childhood friend and friend’s newborn baby before murdering the friend in 2019 is expected to enter a plea agreement next week, a Travis County court official confirmed to KPRC 2 on Tuesday. Magen Fieramusca is charged with capital murder...
Click2Houston.com
Uncle sentenced after 9-year-old allegedly used his gun to shoot his 4-year-old nephew inside Katy area home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The uncle of a 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot will serve 96 more days behind bars after a 9-year-old found his gun inside a home near Katy. The uncle of a 4-year-old child who was accidentally shot by his gun has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea, according to court documents.
Click2Houston.com
13 women file lawsuit against multiple companies after allegedly contracting incurable STD from water bottles infected by janitor, firm says
HOUSTON – Thirteen women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies after allegedly contracting an incurable sexually transmitted disease from water bottles that were reportedly infected by a Houston janitor. Houston law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner will host a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday...
Click2Houston.com
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman uses Instagram to advertise business conducting government fraud schemes, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston woman has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. According to officials, from March of 2020 until December of that year, Desiree Coleman conspired with others to commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance. In addition, Coleman is accused of instructing others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who assaulted motorist during road rage incident in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect who was seen striking another motorist on camera during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road around 6 p.m. According...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado
HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver who crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post. Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by...
Click2Houston.com
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
Click2Houston.com
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes
DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids, your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”
HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
Click2Houston.com
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Airports present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HOUSTON – Houston Airports and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined together Tuesday to present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Month. In November, Houston Airports announced it would be donating the money raised from an event to a trio of local advocacy groups this month. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say
PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
Click2Houston.com
69-year-old Baytown woman hunkered under mattress before tornado destroyed her home
Weaver Street in Baytown has devastation in nearly every direction and power remained out Wednesday night after Tuesday’s powerful tornado tore apart homes and structures. A pile of rubble is all that’s left of Donna Swope’s home. Her roof is gone, the windows are shattered, and the bedroom is blown to pieces.
Click2Houston.com
Deer Park community comes together to help victims of the tornado
Employees from a Deer Park area restaurant and several community members came together Wednesday to provide warm meals, water, and clean restrooms to anyone in need. “We had very minor damage at the restaurant, so we did close today due to not having electricity. So, we got our family and friends together, brought our trailer out here, and we’re kind of giving some food back and some water back,” said Manager of the Spud Shack, Evhon Pace.
Click2Houston.com
Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65
HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded. According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise. Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a...
