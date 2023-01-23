ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a 21-year-old Tucson woman last year. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex at 314 East Benson Highway on Sept. 2, 2022. The 911 caller said a woman was in distress.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp

There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show

Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation that left a Tucson Police Department officer injured on Friday, Jan. 20. Jorge Ivan Ruiz, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
TUCSON, AZ

