Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two 17-year-olds arrested for smuggling migrants near Tombstone
Two juveniles were arrested near Tombstone for attempting to smuggle migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday,Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.
fox10phoenix.com
Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
Police identify suspect, deputy in Swan Falls shootout
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more information about an officer-involved shooting Sunday, Jan. 22 on Swan Falls Way.
Benson HS lifts lockdown following Border Patrol search
According to Benson police, the U.S. Border Patrol reported two vehicles dropped off 15 undocumented migrants just west of the school at 360 S. Patagonia Street.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
TPD makes arrest after investigating suspicious death on Benson Highway
On Sept. 2, 2022, TPD responded to an apartment complex located at 314 E. Benson Highway for a woman who was in distress.
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
KOLD-TV
Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a 21-year-old Tucson woman last year. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex at 314 East Benson Highway on Sept. 2, 2022. The 911 caller said a woman was in distress.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
Better Works program transforms lives of homeless in Sierra Vista
Better Works program provides jobs for the homeless in Sierra Vista. The program launched this month with the first four homeless people getting jobs to earn an income.
Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility
A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The post Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility appeared first on KYMA.
KGUN 9
All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that those who were not selected in the lottery would have to reapply to the lottery in future months. The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
KOLD-TV
City and County update their joint efforts to curtail homelessness
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson and Pima County have joined forces to try to end homelessness in our region and have invested a great deal of time and resources into the effort. “Housing first makes sure that each person has a roof over their heads, a warm meal,...
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
KOLD-TV
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation that left a Tucson Police Department officer injured on Friday, Jan. 20. Jorge Ivan Ruiz, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Comments / 1