Interactions With Nature Are Declining as a Result of Urbanization
Urban areas could indeed expand due to rapid population growth or migration into cities on which could also reduce biodiversity and alter organisms ranges and interactions. This reduce the interactions with nature. However, research on this subject is limited. Humans are furthering apart from nature. The idea that human interactions...
Rapid Economic Growth Has Driven Rare Species of Large Carnivores to Extinction
Scientists at the University of Reading examined the global fortunes of 50 large carnivore species over the last 50 years. They discovered that social and economic factors, such as quality of life, were more closely associated with large carnivore species declines than purely environmental factors, such as habitat loss. The...
Elephants Play an Important Role in the Creation of Forests and the Preservation of Forest Biodiversity in Africa
Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that elephants play an important role in creating forests that store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of African forests. If elephants, which are already critically endangered, become extinct, the rainforests of...
Oil Spills in a High Vulnerability Zone Can Cause a Complete Shutdown of Different Facilities and Disrupt Global Energy Supply
The warmer-than-average winter in Europe this year helped to avoid a gas crisis, but the outlook for the coming winter is uncertain as instabilities persist. A single port in Qatar accounts for more than 20% of global liquefied natural gas exports. A new paper published in Nature Sustainability by a...
Plant Model Develops New Techniques for Separating and Extracting Valuable Materials From Resource-rich Wastewater
The Australian National University (ANU) scientists are using plants as inspiration to create innovative strategies for separating and extracting precious minerals, metals, and nutrients from resource-rich wastewater. Inspiring New Ways To Extract Value From Wastewater. The ANU researchers are modifying plant membrane separation processes so that they may be incorporated...
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Titanosaur Nests with 256 Fossilized Eggs Found in India Where Mother Dinosaurs Abandon Their Brood
Scientists discovered fossilized eggs in 256 Titanosaur nests in a long-gone river in India. According to legend, the mother dinosaurs left their young behind. Titanosaurs the size of school buses tromped through what is currently west-central India about 70 million years ago to lay their eggs by a riverbank. Although...
Extreme Sea Level Rise Could Hit Earth Earlier Than Previously Thought [Study]
Climate change and global warming scientific data has left people with less time to prepare for an extreme sea level rise than, according to a new study led by a research team in the Netherlands and Singapore. The researchers used satellite technology as a new and more accurate method to...
Avian Flu Spread Could Potentially Decimate Australian Black Swans
The first black swan genome, produced by research headed by UQ, showed that the species lacked certain immunological genes that help other wild waterfowl fight viral infections. Genome Biology reported the results of this study. Potential Influenza Spread. According to Associate Professor Kirsty Short from the University of Queensland's School...
Report: Smartphone Demand Down Worldwide
Demand for new smartphones has declined globally last year to its lowest level since 2013, according to IDC.
Red Sea Urchin in Southern California Could Suffer from Climate Change, New Report Finds
Recent reports showed that climate change and ocean acidification could affect marine animals and organisms, including the Red Sea Urchin in Southern California. Scientists and researchers have raised concerns over the impact of climate change and the warming of waters on marine biodiversity. Aquatic animals are sensitive to water temperatures,...
Microplastics Aggravate an Important Viral Fish Disease
Microplastics, which are tiny particles produced when plastics weather and fragment, pose an increasing threat to ecosystems and human health. A new laboratory study reveals that the presence of microplastics increases the severity of an important viral fish disease, going beyond direct physical or chemical impacts. Virus plus microplastics equal...
Rubber Trees Has Been Ravaged by an Infectious Disease That Could Affect 50,000 Hectares of Plantation in Basilan, Philippines
The Philippines' Agriculture officials in Lamitan city, Basilan had already expressed concern about a disease that is causing the infection of rubber trees in the province and, if left unchecked, might threaten 50,000 hectares of rubber plantation and affect 17,000 workers. Disease ravaged the Basilan rubber trees. Trees in over...
Conservationists Claim that Environmental Laws Failed to Protect Threatened Species in Australia
The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999 (EPBC Act) does not safeguard vulnerable species, according to a joint investigation conducted by UQ Ph.D. candidate Natalya Maitz that examined projected habitat degradation in Queensland and New South Wales. According to Ms. Maitz, the methodology created to categorize development projects...
If Global Temperatures Keep Rising, Animals All Over the World will Inevitable Face Serious Threats
According to current maximum projections of future global temperatures, more than 40% of all terrestrial vertebrates may be exposed to severe heat occurrences by 2099, according to research published in Nature. Numerous species worldwide may be at risk if they are subjected to high temperatures for an extended period of...
Cold Weather in Eastern Asia: Frigid Conditions, Snow Unleash in Japan, South Korea
The latest weather forecast said cold weather and frigid conditions would unleash in China, Japan and South Korea. The forecast said that countries in Eastern Asia would feel colder temperatures due to the blast of Siberia and arctic air. According to AccuWeather's latest forecast, the weather report said that freezing...
Goldline Snakehead: Frog-Eating Fish That Can Breathe Air Discovered in a New Part of Florida [Study]
A goldline snakehead that eats frogs and breathes air has been discovered in a new part of Florida, raising concerns about the potential environmental impact the invasive species can do. Scientists from the University of Florida's Museum of Natural History accidently discovered the fish species in a freshwater pond in Manatee County, Florida.
Egypt Zoo Calls for Renovation; Raises Animal Welfare Issues
The historic zoo was indeed the region's first and served as a symbol of Egypt's modernity. However, its practices, which experts say date back to the 1950s, and its facilities are in desperate need of an update. Animal welfare refers to how an animal copes with the circumstances in which...
Reduced Krill Supplies Cause Fewer Humpback Whale Pregnancies
Scientists have discovered that reduced krill supplies result in fewer humpback whale pregnancies, which could have major implications for industrial krill fishing. Data from Antarctica show that humpback whales become pregnant more frequently after years of abundant krill than after years of scarcity. Influence of Krill Availability on Humpback Whale...
