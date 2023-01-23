Read full article on original website
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto
Chelsea's priority for the rest of January is to secure the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
BBC
Everton manager: Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard's sacking?
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in search of the seventh managerial appointment of his chaotic reign as owner at Goodison Park after sacking Frank Lampard. Lampard's successor will not only have to rescue Everton from a catastrophic run of form that leaves them 19th in the Premier League but also work to an owner who has already dismissed Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Rafael Benitez and now Lampard.
SB Nation
What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City
Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester...
FOX Sports
Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United
Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
SB Nation
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Everton forward
Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees. However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
On This Day (26th January 2015): “I cannot bring Quinn and Phillips back” says Poyet!
Sunderland were pitted against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on this day in 2015, just as we are this coming weekend. The game was barely memorable, with the team struggling throughout, displaying the same inconsistencies that had led to them struggling throughout the season. Although we’d...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.
Report: Brighton Set £100million Price Tag On Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Brighton have now set a price tag of £100million on Moises Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea. They do not want to sell the player in January.
SB Nation
Wednesday January 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
‘A cup full of promise’ - Sunderland’s trip to Fulham is a great opportunity for us!
For Sunderland, all roads lead to London this weekend as we head off on another FA Cup adventure, and the hope is that we’ll see some new heroes emerge. The expected arrival of West Ham midfielder Pierre Ekwah on a permanent contract is a huge boost for the club and for the fans who’d been despairing about potential incomings with a week left of the January transfer window.
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
SB Nation
Bentancur, Kulusevski could be suspended for a month for Juventus financial scandal
More and more fallout from the Prisma scandal is coming out since the initial ruling that caused a 15 point Juventus point deduction in Serie A and could lead to Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici to be suspended from football for 2.5 years. But if this reading of some of the punishments is accurate, Spurs fans are about to get even more righteously angry.
