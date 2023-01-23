ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton Walmart donates clothes, shoes to homeless Robeson County students

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsKbw_0kOcOuCL00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton Walmart Supercenter donated thousands of items to homeless PRSC students and their families on Monday.

Donations included clothing and shoes that were boxed and put into trucks. The donated items will be given to homeless students within the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Some donations will be given to social workers to take back to their respective schools to serve homeless children and their families, while others will be placed in PRSC’s resource centers in Lumberton and Rowland to be distributed as needs arise and are identified, according to the release.

According to the release, more than 200 students in PRSC identify as homeless in the district.

The donations serve as another way PRSC and its community partners are working to break down barriers that keep students from attending school and receiving a quality education, according to the release.

Store manager John Hendren is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community, especially to those battling homelessness.

“We’re blessed to be in a position to help out,” Hendren said in the release.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

