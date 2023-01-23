Read full article on original website
Hudson Select Board discusses Jake brake prohibition
HUDSON – The Select Board weighed a potential prohibition on the use of compression brakes, also known as Jake brakes, during their Jan. 23 meeting. However, members and town staff voiced concerns on how such a prohibition would be enforced and noted that the brakes are used for safety.
Westborough Planning Board approves Hyundai site plans
WESTBOROUGH – Plans for a Hyundai dealership at 180-182 Turnpike Road are about to kick into high gear. The Planning Board approved the draft of the site plans in a 4-1 vote on Jan. 17. Member Hazel Nourse cast the dissenting vote, saying the dealership would have a negative...
Marlborough Public Schools begin search for new finance director
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough Public Schools is searching for a new director of finance and operations. Douglas Dias, who has held the job for the past five years, is leaving at the end of the school year. “I’m heartbroken to say that the position will be vacant as of July...
Marlborough Police Department adds four new officers
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department recently welcomed four new officers. Georgia Kramer, Jeremy Schold, Brandon Carty and Patrick Craigen were sworn in by City Clerk Steven Kerrigan. They were welcomed by the City Council during its Jan. 9 meeting. These recruits successfully graduated from the Municipal Police Training...
Community invited to meeting on Northborough downtown revitalization
NORTHBOROUGH – Do you have thoughts about what a revitalized Northborough downtown would look like?. The Master Plan Implementation Committee is holding a series of workshops that are aimed at reinventing Northborough’s Town Center. The first workshop is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Algonquin...
Marlborough police log, Jan. 27 edition
8:09 a.m. Jaworek Elementary School/Hosmer St Medical. 10:58 a.m. Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:01 p.m. Ridge Rd. Medical. 1:31 p.m. Target Store/BPRE. Animal complaint. 3:40 p.m. Bicknell St. Parking violation. 3:42 p.m. Orchard St. Medical. 5:07 p.m. Marlborough Housing Authority (Clubhouse)/Bolton St. Suspicious activity. 6:54 p.m. Eagles/Florence...
Custom Color Interiors celebrates seventh anniversary
SHREWSBURY – Custom Color Interiors, which is based in Shrewsbury, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Owner Nicholas Teti said that he and his team pride themselves on professionalism, excellence and timeliness. “We are fast, efficient and honest,” said Teti. “Custom Color Interior Painting has become a reputable and well-known...
Farming history presents itself on Northborough’s Old Farm Trail
NORTHBOROUGH – A few key clues found along the 1.1-mile Old Farm Trail, constructed in 2005-2007, reveal the history of the area before it was a recreational hiking path. Since the early 1700s, the 100 acres or so to the east of where the trail currently stands was farmland. Most recently it was Stirrup Brook Farm, a dairy farm operating from the 1930s to 1956. Milk production ceased at that time, but the family still had heifers until 1976.
Southborough police log, Jan. 27 edition
9:59 a.m. Highland St. Community police services. 2:17 p.m. Oak Hill Rd. Motor vehicle accident. 7:54 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator. 11:50 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 11:57 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Motor vehicle stop. Monday, Jan. 2. 10:09 a.m. Middle/Turnpike Rds. Motor vehicle stop. 2:08 p.m. Main St./Lynbrook Rd....
Richard A. Phaneuf, 90, formerly of Hudson
– Richard Alan (Dick) Phaneuf, 90, of Hopkinton, MA, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia M. (Duley) Phaneuf. Richard was...
Henry A. Kasperowicz, 61, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Henry A. Kasperowicz 61 of Marlborough died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born in Lower Merion, PA, the son of Patricia (Carbone) Kasperowicz and the late Henry A. Kasperowicz Sr. He worked as a computer technician for many years, and was an athlete in various local area men’s leagues. He was a graduate of the Marlborough High School class of 1979.
Donald F. Merchant Jr., 69, formerly of South Grafton
– Donald F. Merchant, Jr., a longtime resident of South Grafton, MA and more recently, of Sutton, MA, passed way after a recent decline of his health. He was 69 years old and the beloved husband of 34 years to Susan L. (Proctor) Merchant. Donnie, as he was known to...
Community members gather for Ruck March to Hudson Food Pantry
HUDSON – The Hudson Food Pantry partnered with the New England Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation for a Ruck March on Jan. 21. The march began at the American Heritage Museum, then followed along Main Street and ended at the food pantry. This march was in honor of...
Doris C. Crossman, 85, of Northborough
– Doris C. Crossman, beloved mother and mémé and lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was 85 years old. Doris was one of two daughters to Arthur J. and Bertha R. (Vigeant) Gauvin. She attended St. Stephen’s...
Shrewsbury police log, Jan. 27 edition
7:33 a.m. Main St. Disturbance. 8:47 a.m. Red Coat Rd. Medical call. 9:45 a.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV. 10:49 a.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 11:06 a.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 12:11 p.m. Boston Tpke. Identity theft. 12:18 p.m. Latura St. Medical call. 1:37 p.m. Maple Ave. Larceny. 4:06 p.m. North Quinsigamond....
Geraldine M. Funk, 89, of Northborough
– Geraldine May Funk, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2023. Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago, one of five children to Vincent and Evelyn (Seidler) Hasenauer. She graduated Chicago’s Steinmetz High School in 1951 and the following year married the love of her life, Florian J. Funk. Together they started a family in the Chicago area and soon thereafter moved to Addison, IL. In 1969 the family relocated to Framingham, MA. Geraldine and Florian shared 61 years of marriage together, separated only by Florian’s own passing in 2014. In 2016 Geraldine relocated to Northborough to be closer to family.
Goodnow PTO sponsors T-shirt fundraiser
MARLBOROUGH – The Goodnow Brothers Elementary School PTO is looking for businesses to sponsor T-shirts for its Booster Fundraiser so that each student gets a free shirt. Booster is the biggest PTO fundraiser and supports school enrichment programming, field trip buses, teacher appreciation activities and family events. The businesses’...
Maureen E. Giglio, 70, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Maureen E. Giglio, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and was 70 years old. Maureen was born in Newton on Halloween, a birth date as special as she was, and was...
Wojnar, Belanger graduate from Sheriff’s Office Academy
WORCESTER – In December, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis administered the correctional officers oath to the 20 graduating recruits of the Sheriff Office’s 58th Basic Recruit Training Academy at Anna Maria College. Among the 20 graduates were Grafton resident Officer Nicholas Wojnar and Marlborough resident Officer Stephen Belanger.
Christopher P. Canderozzi, 35, of Northborough
– Addiction IS NOT a character flaw. It is an illness; one that will grip a person and inflict an unimaginable torture upon the individual, his or her family and the community. Christopher P. Canderozzi and his brother Tyler D. Canderozzi grew up in Florida and Georgia before settling in...
