Pinellas sheriff: Man accused of creating fake deeds to gain control of property arrested
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A self-employed licensed real estate broker has been arrested for creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make a financial gain, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Michael Bogstead, 37, faces a charge of scheme to defraud in what the sheriff's...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents Of “Warrant Scams”
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in warrant scams recently and is warning residents of what to look out for. According to PSO, in this scam, a caller poses as a Pasco Sheriff’s Office member using an agency member’s name and
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Winter Haven Men Arrested for Fentanyl Trafficking after Volusia Man’s Overdose Death
Last week, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 23-year-old Brandon Jones and 32-year-old Joeffren Padilla III, both from Winter Haven, for Trafficking in Fentanyl and other charges following the drug overdose death of a Volusia County man. According to law enforcement reports, PCSO deputies and Polk Fire Rescue personnel...
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a residence near Hatton in reference to juveniles who had run away. They were later located. Courtney Sullivan, 26 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Warrant for 2nd Degree Forgery. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 46 near Mena in reference to dogs being shot.
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Florida mother died while protecting 7-year-old daughter during shootout, family says
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday. Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter. Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was...
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of attacking pregnant woman bites Sarasota officer during arrest
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
2 stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two people were taken to a hospital after being stabbed. Deputies said the two people were stabbed on West Lancaster Road, about half a mile from Winegard Road. Investigators said two people were attacked during some sort of fight. They...
