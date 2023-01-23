ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service

By Jessica Bruno
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Jqdy_0kOcOVKI00

Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000.

It started with a phone call back in October, when Eric Lieberman's 86-year-old mother in Greenacres answered.

"It was supposedly an attorney for my nephew, her grandson. He was arrested and needed bail money," Lieberman said. "On the call, they did end up having her speak to my nephew, her grandson, and she swore it sounded like him."

Lieberman said the person on the other line told his mom that her grandson needed $50,000 in bail money and asked her not to call her grandson, but just to gather the cash as quickly as she can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBu4r_0kOcOVKI00 Alex Hagan/WPTV
Eric Lieberman says his 86-year-old mother nearly fell for the so-called "Grandparent Scam."

"She was able to pull out $16,000 out of one of her accounts. They called an Uber that was supposedly picking up the cash for the bail bondsmen," Lieberman told Contact 5. "He ended up all the way down in Fort Lauderdale and handed the envelope, which I'm sure he had no idea had a boatload of cash in it, to a guy on a street corner."

While investigators in Palm Beach County work on cracking the case, the same crime that is often called the "Grandparent Scam" is now occurring on the Treasure Coast.

"Within the past week, we have received four incidents involving elderly victims," Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Marc DiMeo said. "The money was ranging anywhere from $9,000 to $48,000 in money that was taken from different times, totaling about $100,000."

DiMeo told Contact 5 this has happened before in Port St. Lucie, but this is the first time they've seen an app like Uber being utilized to carry out the crime.

"That's something new that we have not seen before, but we are seeing it now in these four instances, but that, again, led to the urgency and led to that sense of panic for our victims when the vehicle showed up and they handed the package off," DiMeo said. "They didn't have time to react."

According to police reports, Port St. Lucie police were able to gather some information from the Uber drivers in some of the cases that could help the investigation.

In the meantime, both police and Lieberman have this warning for others.

"In the end, my mother ended up calling my nephew's cellphone and to find out he's OK," Lieberman said. "If someone's asking you for money for someone specific, call that person, verify it. Don't listen to the 'do not call.'"

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT ARREST: Second Arrest Of Year Is Battery Charge

Arrest Wave Continues In Delray Beach Senior Living Community Kings Point. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest arrest of a Kings Point resident is now on the books. Steven Feig is charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged

Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen

Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy