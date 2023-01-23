ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Kellyanne Conway Slams President Joe Biden Over The 'Reckless' Mishandling Of Classified Documents

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
mega

Former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway didn't hold back when speaking about how President Joe Biden has handled the classified documents scanda l.

"We know that there has been reckless and negligent mishandling of classified documents," Conway said while on The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton . "That alone makes [Biden’s team] culpable.”

mega

As OK! previously reported, classified documents and official records were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., in addition to in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, over the past few weeks.

On Friday, January 19, the FBI said they found more documents at his home during a search that lasted almost 13 hours.

IVANKA TRUMP SAW 'HOW VICIOUS & TOXIC' IT WAS TO WORK IN DONALD TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION, SOURCE REVEALS

“I can confirm that the FBI on Friday executed a planned, consensual search of the President’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware," Joseph D. Fitzpatrick , assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, told NBC News .

Previously, Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided, where they found four dozen empty document folders marked “CLASSIFIED" — something Conway, 56, touched upon during the sit-down.

“Every time they try to excuse it away, Steve, by saying: 'But it wasn’t that many documents. But the search is over. But this is Biden; he is so grandfatherly and gracious. He’s not Trump, Trump, Trump.' They make it worse because they are actually admitting culpability," Conway stated.

She continued: "This was supposed to be the adult administration . This guy, the biggest swamp creature of all, swimming around and splashing around the swamp for 50-plus years, is supposed to know how to properly handle classified documents.”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS RALLY TOGETHER FOR UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY'S U.S. VISIT

mega

Conway expressed that the whole files fiasco will be brought up when Trump and Biden , if he runs for president again, are campaigning during the 2024 election cycle.

"People know what they see," she said. “And that’s how they are going to vote — not according to what the Democrats say.”

Meanwhile, Biden got visibly frustrated when asked about the papers during a press conference.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden responded to reporters. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

