NYS Equal Rights Amendment one step closer to being enshrined in constitution
The New York State Legislature passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would help update the state’s constitution. “In the 1938 version of the constitution, we said people of different races and different religions were protected from discrimination. We didn’t even think of women then. So it wasn’t women, it wasn’t gender identity. It wasn’t LGBTQ, it wasn’t even people of different ethic and country origins. So people think that if you’re Latino, you’re protected in our constitution— it’s not really clear you are, because it’s not a race, it’s a language group,” explained Senator Liz Krueger.
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to...
One inch of snow per hour possible for St. Lawrence Valley Wednesday
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the St. Lawrence Valley and portions of the Adirondacks. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch to begin on Wednesday afternoon and remain in effect through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations...
