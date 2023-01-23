ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

NYS Equal Rights Amendment one step closer to being enshrined in constitution

The New York State Legislature passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would help update the state’s constitution. “In the 1938 version of the constitution, we said people of different races and different religions were protected from discrimination. We didn’t even think of women then. So it wasn’t women, it wasn’t gender identity. It wasn’t LGBTQ, it wasn’t even people of different ethic and country origins. So people think that if you’re Latino, you’re protected in our constitution— it’s not really clear you are, because it’s not a race, it’s a language group,” explained Senator Liz Krueger.
informnny.com

Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
informnny.com

NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy