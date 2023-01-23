The New York State Legislature passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would help update the state’s constitution. “In the 1938 version of the constitution, we said people of different races and different religions were protected from discrimination. We didn’t even think of women then. So it wasn’t women, it wasn’t gender identity. It wasn’t LGBTQ, it wasn’t even people of different ethic and country origins. So people think that if you’re Latino, you’re protected in our constitution— it’s not really clear you are, because it’s not a race, it’s a language group,” explained Senator Liz Krueger.

