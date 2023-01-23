Read full article on original website
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Pinellas sheriff: Man accused of creating fake deeds to gain control of property arrested
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A self-employed licensed real estate broker has been arrested for creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make a financial gain, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Michael Bogstead, 37, faces a charge of scheme to defraud in what the sheriff's...
Detectives work to identify persons of interest after mother killed during Tampa shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives said they are working to identify persons of interest after a mother was killed during a shootout. On Jan. 18, Tampa police said they found Latoya Gay, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Gay was taken to a nearby hospital, where […]
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police answer call involving an Emu
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police had an interesting encounter while responding to another call. Officers were dispatched to assist at a shed fire in downtown Bradenton and when they arrived, they found a wandering emu. The shed fire was reported on 29th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon. It was not...
fox13news.com
Video: Suspect appears to bite officer during arrest; officer punches suspect in effort to escape
SARASOTA, Fla. - Body camera video released by the Sarasota Police Department shows a violent arrest where multiple officers tried to take a suspect into custody. Bystanders also recorded the tussle and said officers went too far by punching the suspect during the arrest. The Sarasota Police Department released body camera video to show a different view of events.
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
WESH
Florida mother died while protecting 7-year-old daughter during shootout, family says
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday. Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter. Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was...
Mysuncoast.com
Four arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police say. Two of them have been charged with attempted murder. Police say more than 50 rounds were fired at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Investigators believe...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
St. Pete High student accused of bringing gun to school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old student at St. Petersburg High School brought a gun to school Tuesday, authorities say. The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. At about 10:30 a.m., a resource officer at the school saw the teen leave campus and then...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation. According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Longboat Observer
Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Port Charlotte resident arrested after fleeing crash
A Port Charlotte resident has been arrested after a vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard. The driver Macauly P. Canavan fled the crash on foot.
“You Wanna Bump?” Polk County Teacher Arrested After Pulling Gun On Security Officer
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County teacher has been arrested and charged after assaulting a security officer, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say on Sunday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher
Wandering emu caught in Bradenton, returned to owner
BRADENTON, Fla — It's not every day an emu ends up in the back of a police car. But one emu will have a tale for its friends when it gets back home. Bradenton police officers were assisting the fire department with a shed fire when they met a wandering emu, the police department said on Facebook.
Real time crime tracking center in place to keep people safe during Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — With the large crowds expected for Saturday's Gasparilla celebration, it takes a large coordination effort from law enforcement to keep everyone safe. Although not on the ground, the real time crime tracking center at Tampa Police Headquarters will still have eyes everywhere. “This year, we have...
A crash on 17th Street leaves one dead after the driver failed to stop
A crash on 17th Street leaves one dead after the driver failed to stop. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead on the scene by Sarasota County EMS.
