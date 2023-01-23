ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police answer call involving an Emu

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police had an interesting encounter while responding to another call. Officers were dispatched to assist at a shed fire in downtown Bradenton and when they arrived, they found a wandering emu. The shed fire was reported on 29th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon. It was not...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Suspect appears to bite officer during arrest; officer punches suspect in effort to escape

SARASOTA, Fla. - Body camera video released by the Sarasota Police Department shows a violent arrest where multiple officers tried to take a suspect into custody. Bystanders also recorded the tussle and said officers went too far by punching the suspect during the arrest. The Sarasota Police Department released body camera video to show a different view of events.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Four arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police say. Two of them have been charged with attempted murder. Police say more than 50 rounds were fired at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Investigators believe...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Wandering emu caught in Bradenton, returned to owner

BRADENTON, Fla — It's not every day an emu ends up in the back of a police car. But one emu will have a tale for its friends when it gets back home. Bradenton police officers were assisting the fire department with a shed fire when they met a wandering emu, the police department said on Facebook.
BRADENTON, FL
