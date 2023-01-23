Read full article on original website
Strong Defensive Effort Leads (RV) Jimmie Women Past Mount Marty
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team picked up its fourth consecutive win on Wednesday night at Newman Arena with a 68-48 victory over Mount Marty. Defense was on full display from the opening tip for the Jimmies as they held Mount Marty...
No. 11 Jimmies Roll Past Mount Marty
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – An 11-0 start for the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team set the tone early in the Jimmies 104-68 blowout win over Mount Marty. The Jimmies jumped on Mount Marty from the start in each half, going up 21-6 in the opening nine minutes...
Hi-Liner Girls Pick Up Big League Win, Boys Fall at Home
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner girls picked up two wins in the league with a big road victory at Fargo North Tuesday night. Valley City topped the Spartans 54-43 for their second win of the season in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play. As the matchup was the only meeting of the two teams this season, the Hi-Liners earned two wins in the league, and are now 3-10 in EDC play.
VCHS Speech Team Results
LINTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had a another great weekend. The team traveled to Linton, N.D. on January 21st, 2023. Coach Abby Ingstad said due to Café Concert, only 11 VCHS Speech Team members traveled, but they showed up ready to compete! The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 new state qualifiers. Individual results below:
Former ND Winter Show Manager Nancy Allen Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Nancy Allen passed away on the afternoon of January 21, 2023 at the age of 71 at Gardens Care Assisted Living in Lakewood, Colorado of natural causes. She was the manager of the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. Prior to that position, she...
Jamestown Tourism Announces New Board Members
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Jamestown Tourism) – During their annual meeting on Monday, January 23, Jamestown Tourism elected Taylor Barnes to the Board of Directors. The Board provides leadership in coordinating, promoting, and supporting tourism growth and development in Jamestown, N.D. and surrounding areas. Taylor Barnes worked previously as the Jamestown...
Man Killed in Wells County Snowmobile Crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, in Wells County. The body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were no witnesses to the...
Tornado Girls Secure Eleventh Win, Top Broncos
LISBON, ND (NewsDakota.com) With an early three-ball working, and a fast break that kept a foot on the gas, the Tornado girls ran past Lisbon Tuesday night. Oakes stopped the Broncos 64-31 in Lisbon to secure their 11th win, now 11-2 overall. Lisbon fell to 4-10. Kassidy Jackson and Laikyn...
Jimmie Baseball Camp Set for February 18th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Jimmie Baseball Camp will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 for students in grades 1-12. The camp will be broken up into two groups. Grades 7-12 will have camp from 9am to 1pm, while grades 1-6 will have camp from 1pm to 5pm. Cost...
Barnes County Museum Board Thanks The Community
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thanks to our community from your grateful Barnes County museum board, we thank you tremendously for your unwavering support of our local Barnes County Museum. Member Carol Legge Faulkner said we do have a gem in our Valley. A huge thank you to the...
NDDOT Public Meeting On Jamestown Bridge Jan. 31
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – A public input meeting will be held Tuesday, January 31st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave. SE. The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for the Southeast Jamestown Interchange Bridge, located on Interstate 94 at mile 260.125 just east of the James River.
Tire Grant Has Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Riding on Soy
FARGO, N.D. (NDSC) – North Dakota and Barnes County farmers, through their soybean checkoff dollars, are giving back to local first responders this winter while promoting soy-based innovation at the same time. In January, the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) provided a grant to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department...
City of Jamestown Road Closure Notification
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Starting January 25, through Tuesday, January 31 there will be a road closure on 9th St SW, between 13th Ave SW and 10th Ave SW. This closure will last until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 31st. Construction signage will be put in place by the City...
Homelessness Count Held Jan. 25 & 26 In Jamestown & Valley City
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Continuum of Care will be conducting its annual point in time count. This count takes place on an annual basis and is designed to gather numbers and demographics of people in our area experiencing homelessness. A group of volunteers will be going...
‘Catch Aweseomeitis:’ Interview Blitz Set for JRMC Patient Access Clerks
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Patient access clerks are awesome. To help recruit them, JRMC has scheduled an interview blitz for Monday, Jan. 30. This is a great opportunity for anyone who loves helping and healing people,” said Patient Access Manager Victoria Rangel. “If you’ve ever considered a career in healthcare, this is a great place to start. It’s a rewarding career with opportunities to advance and grow. Catch ‘Awesomeitis’ at JRMC and join the legendary team.”
