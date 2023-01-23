ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
 2 days ago

There were a lot of bitter and raw feelings in the Dallas Cowboys locker room following the disappointing 19-12 season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoffs.

It marked the second straight season the Cowboys were sent home by the 49ers and their NFL record seventh consecutive loss in the divisional round.

This year was supposed to be different and if you let Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tell it, the defense held up it’s end of the bargain.

The Cowboys allowed just one touchdown and held the 49ers top playmakers, receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey in check.

What the Cowboys couldn’t overcome were the two interceptions by quarterback Dak Prescott, a problem that Parsons says has plagued them all season.

Prescott led the NFL with 15 interceptions despite playing in only 12 games. He has interceptions in seven straight games to end the season. After having no interceptions in the 31-14 wildcard win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott returned to his mistake-prone ways with two first-half interceptions that led to six points by the 49ers and had the Cowboys climbing up hill all game.

“The league is repetitive,” Parsons said. “The things that hurt is early on, hurt us now. We got to find a way to fix it we will be in the same situation.”

Parsons said the focus of the defense going into the game was to limit Samuel and McCaffery and they did that. They also tackled well and recorded two sacks.

Samuel had four receptions for 45 yards and four carries for 11 yards. McCaffrey had 10 carries for 35 yards and six catches for 22 yards

“I think that we held them to one touchdown,” Parsons said. ”And if you told me, we would come in this game and hold them up to under 20 points. If you take away the turnover points, you hold them to under 15. You would win the game. So I really want to say that I think everybody left it out there but they made bigger plays.”

The 49ers wouldn’t have gotten that one touchdown is cornerback Trevon Diggs would have held out to a seemingly gift interception.

He dropped it. And McCaffrey would soon score on a 2-yard run to make it 17-9.

The 49ers made the most of Prescott’s gifts.

The first one led to a field goal in the first quarter.

The second proved to be game-changing play as the Cowboys were driving and within field goal range range, facing a 2nd-and-2 at the 18.

Prescott forced a pass to CeeDee Lamb. It was tipped up by cornerback Jimmie Ward and picked off by linebacker Fred Warner.

Instead of getting seven or at least three points, the Cowboys watched the 49ers turn the play into a field goal.

Prescott took full responsibility for his play.

“I’m disappointed in the way that I’ve played,” Prescott said. “Those guys in that locker room gave it all. Both sides of the ball. And put me in a position to go win the game. And I wasn’t able to do that,” he said. “And, yeah, I mean, I put it on my shoulders. When you play this position, when you play for this organization, you’ve got to accept that. That’s the reality of it.

“I can’t put the ball in jeopardy like that, whether they’re tipped up in tight throws or whether I’m late on a stop route. Just can’t happen. The number that it’s gotten to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again. I can promise that.”

None of that makes Parsons or the Cowboys defenders feel better right now.

“There is no feeling like this,” Parsons said. “I hurt for the guys. I hurt for the fans. I hurt for myself. I pushed through this to try to get to the title. But it is not enough. I really give my all every week for these guys and they give it back to me. But it wasn’t enough.”

DontbelievetheHYPE!
2d ago

Dallas players and fans make excuses every year! Why, they didn’t advance to the NFC championship. Never giving the winning opponent their due respect. The other team was better and the best team won! Dallas is just delusional and pitiful full of nonsense. Next year will be the same and more excuses will follow! SMH 🤦‍♂️

