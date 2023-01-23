ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Local

Street photographer humanizes homeless community

The building at the northeast corner of 17th and Valencia Streets used to display vintage sofas and chairs through its large, wraparound windows. Now, the furniture vendor that once occupied the ground level has moved upstairs, and the boarded-up windows function as a new kind of showroom: displaying photographs of homeless residents from around the city, taken by Joseph Johnston, a photographer, Mayan art collector, and longtime Mission resident.
Explore: How crime changed in 2022

Crime was at the forefront of many San Franciscans’ minds in 2022. With the successful District Attorney recall in June and supervisorial elections in November, several politicians found success campaigning with tough-on-crime messages. And a conveyor belt of high-profile crimes, including catalytic converter thefts, hit-and-runs, and shootings, never seemed to be far from the headlines.
Rodrigo Santos pleads guilty to federal charges

Rodrigo Santos, an engineer, permit expediter and the former president of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission, today pleaded guilty to a total of 17 federal counts, each carrying a statutory maximum sentence between five to 30 years. The charges include 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest...
Coalition rallies for ban on pretext stops ahead of tonight’s vote

Politicians and advocates today rallied at City Hall ahead of a vote that, if approved tonight, will prevent the police from pulling people over for certain kinds of traffic violations. “Willie McCoy, Sandra Bland, Sam DuBose, Walter Scott, Daunte Wright,” recited Reverend Miguel Bustos, a leader of social-justice nonprofit GLIDE,...
Mission Local is looking for a senior editor

Mission Local — a trusted San Francisco news source since 2008 — is looking to hire a senior editor/reporter to help manage its nonprofit newsroom. Deadline: Feb. 1, 2023. Manage the story budget and help young staff reporters develop story ideas. Work with reporters and interns through the...
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

