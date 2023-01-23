Read full article on original website
Veteran Univisión videographer robbed on Mission Street
It was just a regular Monday morning in Roque Hernandez’s life when the Univisión cameraman and longtime journalist was robbed while working on a story in the Mission District, where he has worked and lived for more than 30 years. Hernandez said the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m....
‘It can happen to anybody’: Hit-and-run victims left in the lurch
On a recent Thursday evening, David White was on his yellow Italian scooter, making his regular short commute home along Dolores Street from his Yellow Moto Pizzeria, when he was cut off by the driver of a white SUV. In a split second, White was flat on the pavement with...
Street photographer humanizes homeless community
The building at the northeast corner of 17th and Valencia Streets used to display vintage sofas and chairs through its large, wraparound windows. Now, the furniture vendor that once occupied the ground level has moved upstairs, and the boarded-up windows function as a new kind of showroom: displaying photographs of homeless residents from around the city, taken by Joseph Johnston, a photographer, Mayan art collector, and longtime Mission resident.
Wan Mei Tan: Protesters block 16th and Valencia following pedestrian’s death
Ten days after 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was struck by a driver and died from her injuries, Mission residents and advocates on Friday blocked the intersection of 16th and Valencia Streets to honor Tan and call for improved pedestrian safety. During rush hour at 5 p.m., with the help of...
On eve of hearing, lawyers for cop who shot Keita O’Neil move to have case dropped
Two days before his scheduled preliminary hearing for killing an unarmed man in 2017, former police officer Christopher Samayoa’s defense team on Wednesday accused the District Attorney’s office of withholding evidence — and has taken steps to have the case dismissed. In a court filing obtained by...
Explore: How crime changed in 2022
Crime was at the forefront of many San Franciscans’ minds in 2022. With the successful District Attorney recall in June and supervisorial elections in November, several politicians found success campaigning with tough-on-crime messages. And a conveyor belt of high-profile crimes, including catalytic converter thefts, hit-and-runs, and shootings, never seemed to be far from the headlines.
Police and a bike lane get center stage at ‘The Future of Valencia Street’
For the first time in its brief history, Manny’s Cafe at 16th and Valencia, changed its interior furnishings to face Valencia Street outside its windows looking west. It was no coincidence: The topic Monday night: the future of Valencia Street. But first, the weekend shootings in Monterey Park followed...
SF’s downtown needs to lure people back, but how?
When asked, “who goes downtown for work five days a week?” fewer than 10 people raised their hands Tuesday night in the back room at Manny’s Cafe, packed with about 200 people. And, right there, the audience demonstrated the problem that city officials are facing in reviving...
Tensions mount between guerrilla gardeners and neighboring businesses
On Wednesday night, three men allegedly sent by Mission realtor Louis Cornejo were given a task: to move seven huge planters away from the west gate of the Mission’s most hotly contested strip of land, Parcel 36. It was not an easy job. Each of the planters, which had...
Cop Watch: Oversight drama, police homicide case, reforms update
Supporters of Sean Moore’s family and advocates for police accountability gathered at the Bryant Street courthouse on Friday morning, hoping the day had come when the case against Moore’s killer, Officer Kenneth Cha, would finally proceed. Perhaps no surprise here: It didn’t. Both the head of the...
A John Santos tribute and fundraiser for the Mission Cultural Center
When he was priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum.
Stuff to do: Chinese New Year events, forums, exhibitions and more
There are many opportunities and events to participate in this coming week — among them, cultural festivities to mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year, which starts Sunday. But first, today’s events and the neighborhood. Thursday Evening. New Book Spotlights Oakland Police Department. Join the investigative duo...
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
Safe consumption sites in the Mission? Panel tackles contentious topic.
A community panel in the Mission Wednesday night continued the hard conversation on establishing supervised drug use sites in San Francisco. As effective as the experts in the room might have been in showing that the sites mitigate drug deaths, residents challenged the model with myriad concerns. “We found that...
Rodrigo Santos pleads guilty to federal charges
Rodrigo Santos, an engineer, permit expediter and the former president of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission, today pleaded guilty to a total of 17 federal counts, each carrying a statutory maximum sentence between five to 30 years. The charges include 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest...
As Buena Vista gets lead tests, city officials redirect potential blame
The night before the school district was scheduled to commence testing Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 students for lead exposure, city officials appeared to pre-emptively sidestep responsibility. On Thursday night, Buena Vista parents and teachers gathered in the school’s auditorium and on Zoom to learn how to access free lead...
Coalition rallies for ban on pretext stops ahead of tonight’s vote
Politicians and advocates today rallied at City Hall ahead of a vote that, if approved tonight, will prevent the police from pulling people over for certain kinds of traffic violations. “Willie McCoy, Sandra Bland, Sam DuBose, Walter Scott, Daunte Wright,” recited Reverend Miguel Bustos, a leader of social-justice nonprofit GLIDE,...
Mission Local is looking for a senior editor
Mission Local — a trusted San Francisco news source since 2008 — is looking to hire a senior editor/reporter to help manage its nonprofit newsroom. Deadline: Feb. 1, 2023. Manage the story budget and help young staff reporters develop story ideas. Work with reporters and interns through the...
Safety advocates want left turns banned at 16th and Valencia
On the heels of yesterday’s traffic fatality at 16th and Valencia streets, the pedestrian rights advocacy organization Walk San Francisco called for a host of actions to improve pedestrian safety — among them, steps to address the pedestrian fatalities caused by drivers making left turns. On Tuesday evening,...
Live: SF Police Commish bans 9 ‘pretext’ stops in historic policy change
After a marathon meeting that lasted nearly six hours, San Francisco’s Police Commission in a 4-2 vote tonight passed a contentious new policy banning nine traffic stops. Discussions on the new policy lasted about three hours, and dozens of public commenters used their two minutes to speak in support of ending pretextual stops.
