whqr.org
Cape Fear Continuum of Care conducts survey of homeless population, offers resources
The point-in-time survey typically involves teams moving throughout the community to count homeless residents living in shelters and on the streets. But this year, the Continuum of Care, or CoC, also put on a resource fair, called the “Homeless Stand Down” event. It combines the survey with an opportunity for homeless families and individuals to reach services.
whqr.org
New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location
The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”. Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
whqr.org
City of Wilmington moves forward with evaluation of Thermo Fisher building purchase
The 12.5-acre campus includes over 1,500 parking spaces and 370,000 square feet of office space in a 12-story building, the tallest in the county. Councilmember Clifford Barnett said it was a great opportunity. "I think it’s something 50 years down the line, my grandkids will say, 'God, Dad, you did...
Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities will soon get a new look as the Wilmington Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop its properties. “I’m glad they’re doing it after 80 years,” said Carlton Hines, who has lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood his...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
carolinacoastonline.com
Wilmington convenience store sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON – Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The Family Fare on Market...
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
WECT
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along U.S. 17. “This is an unfortunate setback...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
newsfromthestates.com
Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.
This is the first in an occasional series of stories about greenhouse gas emissions and their sources. View a slideshow of emissions trends for municipal waste landfills that emit more than 100,000 metric tons of methane per year. Over time, the detritus of our lives, particularly food waste, breaks down...
WECT
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown. County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed...
bladenonline.com
Road Closings In Bladen County
CAMPBELL ROAD (State Road 1142) The road is closed at Mile Point .5 for crossline replacement.
WECT
Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WITN
Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
WECT
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High School....
