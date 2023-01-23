ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

whqr.org

Cape Fear Continuum of Care conducts survey of homeless population, offers resources

The point-in-time survey typically involves teams moving throughout the community to count homeless residents living in shelters and on the streets. But this year, the Continuum of Care, or CoC, also put on a resource fair, called the “Homeless Stand Down” event. It combines the survey with an opportunity for homeless families and individuals to reach services.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location

The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”. Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along U.S. 17. “This is an unfortunate setback...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

