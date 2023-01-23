Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
wjhl.com
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
wjhl.com
Snow showers throughout the day Thursday
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees. Very early Thursday morning, those showers will change over to snow. Thursday we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers. The chance of...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Gusty winds pull in snow chances for Thursday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Holy cow it was windy Wednesday. A few gusts topped out over 50 mph with the Blue Grass Airport hitting 55 mph around 2 p.m. Those winds will slow down tonight, but the breeze does not completely leave. Wind speeds stay howling from the west tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
KSLA
Heavy rain and windy today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major storm system will move through the ArkLaTex this afternoon bringing a variety of weather hazards including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow!. Rain has already become widespread across the region now and will increase even more heading into the afternoon. A few...
WSMV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Wind & Rain on the Way
WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. By this evening, clouds will have thickened and showers will develop from West to East. Scattered rain continues overnight, and could be locally heavy. Far northwest Middle Tennessee and Southwest Kentucky may see some light snow accumulations from this event. It will all turn to slush as the snow transitions back to a cold rain. The wind is the greater problem here. Winds will easily gust over 40mph at times tonight, and into the midday on Wednesday. Some of the higher elevations (Cumberland Plateau) may even see gusts over 50mph. These strong gusts will be capable of knocking down small trees and tree limbs, and also could cause isolated power outages.
14news.com
Alert Day for rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday for possible wintry weather!. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30°. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer thanks to a gentle breeze...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Cold and cloudy
A good chill to the air as we head out the door this morning and a very cool afternoon is in store for the Mid-State, once again. The clouds should break up for some sunshine this afternoon but temperatures will stall out in the mid to upper 40s again. Tonight is going to be cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to nearly 30.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Early snow showers on Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, rain showers should continue this evening in spots, but with colder air wrapping around from the northwest, expect some wet snow showers to develop in the wee hours of the morning. A dusting of snow is possible in spots with far southeastern Kentucky...
Comments / 0