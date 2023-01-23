Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMBC.com
A cold and windy Thursday ahead for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold and windy Thursday is ahead for KC. There are lingering clouds with lows in the upper 10s and single-digit wind chills by Thursday morning. Things are partly sunny and blustery with highs near 30 Thursday. Windy weather continues for Friday, with highs in...
KMBC.com
Much colder and windy for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much colder today with scattered clouds and sunshine. Blustery. High 30. Noticeably warmer Friday and blustery. Mostly sunny. High 49. Becoming cloudy Saturday with a chance of light rain showers late in the day possibly mixing with light snow showers overnight. Arctic blast arrives Sunday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits through the day under a cloudy sky and strong north winds. High 22. Well-below normal temperatures will hold through much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the 20s. Another chance of snow on Tuesday.
KMBC.com
How much snow did you get? Map shows totals for Wednesday's heavy, wet snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area woke up Wednesday morning to a thick, wet blanket of snow. A number of school districts announced closures or digital-learning days, and wrecks were reported on area roadways. Traffic Map | Radar | Closings | App and Weather Alerts. First Alert...
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
KMBC.com
Cloudy, with highs near 40 Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy with light wind today. High 41. Light rain will begin to mix with snow between 6 and 9 pm near and south of I-70. For Kansas City… this light rain/snow mix isn’t expected to begin until closer to 9 pm. Rain will quickly changeover to all snow overnight through Wednesday morning. The most likely time for snow accumulation will be from around midnight through 6 am Wednesday, though light snow showers will linger through 9-11 am Wednesday. Roads Wednesday morning could be slick and slushy with the potential for even some streets and roads to be covered in snow. Snowfall amounts along and east of I-35 will range between 1’’ and 3’’ with the potential for some spots to reach 4’’ near I-70 and 50-Highway in central Missouri… just east of Kansas City. Communities north and west of I-35 can expected a dusting up to 2’’. Cold and windy the remainder of Wednesday. High 34. Mostly cloudy and blustery Thursday. High 30. Mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer Friday. High 47. Cloudy and windy Saturday with a chance of rain/snow in the evening. High 44. Snow showers are possible Sunday morning, but the greater impact will be the arriving cold and wind. The high temperature on Sunday will only reach around 20, but strong winds will make it feel like the single digits. Many layers will be needed for those heading to the AFC Championship Game. The extreme cold will hold into early next week.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Independence warns homeowners about issues related to broken water mains
Independence crews are working to repair two broken water mains reported near 39th Street between South Vasser and Crysler Avenue.
Possible human remains found at Blue River Waste Water Plant
KCPD detectives and CSI are investigating after officers found potential human remains at the Blue River Waster Water Plant Wednesday morning
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
KMBC.com
Residents in northeast KC apartments go days without heat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of residents in Kansas City’s historic northeast neighborhood is frustrated and cold after going the whole weekend without heat. They say it is the latest in a string of problems plaguing the Gladstone Court Apartments, 146 N. Lawn, along with other apartments in the immediate vicinity.
KMBC.com
Worker pinned by a steel beam inside a Kansas City warehouse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
KMBC.com
South Kansas City project expected to create 583 new jobs, $199.6 million in development
Nearly 600 new jobs are expected in Kansas City from the development of a cold storage facility and food processing center. West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage are planning to invest $199.6 million in the project, which will create 583 new jobs. “Missouri is home to nearly 400 food...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
