Terre Haute, IN

United Way of the Wabash Valley holds $10K giveaway

By Brandyn Benter
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley held its annual $10,000 dollar giveaway drawing Monday.

Donors to the United Way were able to earn entries into the drawing based on the amount of money given to the organization over the last year.

Of the 13,000 entries, three were drawn at random. Those three entrants were then invited to Terre Haute Chevrolet, who sponsored the giveaway, where they were each asked to choose one of three boxes. Only one box held the cash prize.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Terre Haute Chevrolet over the last decade,” Co-Executive Director of United Way of the Wabash Valley Danielle Isbell said. “Their community-mindedness has challenged our donors to give more to support their neighbors in times of need. While we are always excited to award a deserving donor with $10,000; we are more thankful that these individuals chose to support struggling working families in the Wabash Valley.”

The winners were Mary and Rob Doti, who were represented by their sister-in-law Kim Doti who picked the box on their behalf.

“They’re very giving in all of Terre Haute. They give a lot to a lot of different charities,” Doti said.

Doti went on to say the United Way is near the top if not the top charity that Mary and Rob give to.

“Terre Haute Chevrolet and the Romain Automotive Group believe in giving back to their community,” General Manager of Terre Haute Chevrolet Kevin Cauble said. “In doing so we are proud to support the United Way and all they do for our community. We believe in the work to address the root cause of poverty and truly make a difference in the lives of others while creating a stronger community for us all. We truly enjoy being able to give back to others with this partnership.”

The UWWV estimates the contest brought in more than $83,000 in new funds.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

