Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
Missing man dies in hospital after being found, rescued using drone
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With help from their drone, Calhoun County emergency personnel rescued a man who was reported missing Sunday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township at 10 p.m. after a woman reported that...
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
Passing of the torch, BCPD Chief Jim Blocker holds public retirement celebration
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a public retirement celebration for outgoing BCPD Chief Jim Blocker on Tuesday. This event marked the retirement for Chief Jim Blocker as well as the community introduction to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley, who is serving as interim Chief.
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date
RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
Tanker loses control, spills 4,000 gallons of fuel on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Clean up efforts continue after a tanker rolled over on US-131 Tuesday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on the roadway. The incident happened near 12 Mile Road when the tanker lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police in a tweet.
Child care worker shortages could impact Gov. Whitmer's pre-k plan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early education groups see roadblocks for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan for pre-kindergarten education for all four year olds in Michigan. The plan, announced at Wednesday's State of the State address, would ensure all 110,000 four year olds receive pre-k education, regardless of family income through the state's Great Start Readiness Program.
Kalamazoo Public Schools could hire new superintendent by May
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is gearing up to start its search for a new superintendent, following the sudden resignation of former Superintendent Rita Raichouduri last December. District leaders still won't answer questions about why Raichouduri left with a six-figure severance deal, only saying the resignation was a...
South Haven gears up for 2023 Ice Breaker Festival
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Coming back for the 29th year, festival organizers in South Haven are expected to bring back the Ice Breaker Festival. The festival starts on Feb. 3 and goes to Feb. 5, where each day is filled with activities for all ages. Events include:. Pub slide.
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtables to discuss issues affecting Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sit down with Michiganders Tuesday at roundtables to discuss issues affecting them. The roundtables are to take place in Lansing and Brighton. The first discussion is expected to happen in Lansing at 8:30 a.m. State of the State address: Whitmer,...
West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage
KALAMAZOO, Mich — The acting bug hit at a young age for Trinity Posey. When she was 9 years old, the 2019 Portage Northern High School graduate appeared in a show at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Now, she is returning to West Michigan as a cast member of a...
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KVCC, WMU sign agreement to give students a smoother transition
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University signed an agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College, according to a news release Monday. The agreement aims to give students a smoother degree path. Kalamazoo: West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage. It will help minimize credit card loss...
