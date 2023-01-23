TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.

