ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Boston

Former Sox manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland

By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterGuardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona's scooter was parked outside his residence.A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

5 best MLB free agents still available late in offseason

The 2022-23 MLB free agency period has been as busy as could be. We saw the best shortstop market ever, with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all finding new homes. Carlos Correa looked to be on his way out of Minnesota as well, but after two concerning physicals with the Mets and Giants, he’s back with the Twins. Then on the mound, Justin Verlander reunited with Max Scherzer in the Big Apple, giving the Mets arguably the best rotation in baseball.
Yardbarker

MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman

MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen. Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2. Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.
CLEVELAND, NY
FOX Sports

Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?

The MLB offseason is winding down, and while some moves are still being made, we've got our eyes on the 2023 season. Last week, we ranked the top couple dozen first basemen in the league, placing them into four separate tiers — "Elite," "Almost Elite," "Really Good" and "Pretty Solid."

Comments / 0

Community Policy