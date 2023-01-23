The 2022-23 MLB free agency period has been as busy as could be. We saw the best shortstop market ever, with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all finding new homes. Carlos Correa looked to be on his way out of Minnesota as well, but after two concerning physicals with the Mets and Giants, he’s back with the Twins. Then on the mound, Justin Verlander reunited with Max Scherzer in the Big Apple, giving the Mets arguably the best rotation in baseball.

