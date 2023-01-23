Read full article on original website
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait
The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?
Cubs Sign Talented Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed a talented pitcher with an impressive arsenal to a minor league deal.
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Sox manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland
By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterGuardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona's scooter was parked outside his residence.A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
OPINION: Phillies' Chase Utley Should Be Voted into MLB Hall of Fame in 2024
Philadelphia Phillies five-time All-Star second baseman Chase Utley will be up for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by the BBWAA in 2024. Here's why Utley belongs in Cooperstown.
Dodgers Prospect Might Have a Tough Time Cracking MLB Roster
Michael Busch may need some more time to develop defensively before earning a spot.
Dodgers: LA's Top Prospect Seen Working Out With MLB Teammates
He's the most intriguing prospect in a loaded farm system.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
TRADE: Boston Red Sox Acquire Former Top Prospect from Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have traded shortstop and former top prospect Adalberto Mondesi, along with a player to be named later, to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor, MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports.
Dodgers Roster: LA Signs Free Agent and Former Washington Reliever Suero
With the major-league experience Wander Suero has, he hopes to get back on track in LA.
5 best MLB free agents still available late in offseason
The 2022-23 MLB free agency period has been as busy as could be. We saw the best shortstop market ever, with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all finding new homes. Carlos Correa looked to be on his way out of Minnesota as well, but after two concerning physicals with the Mets and Giants, he’s back with the Twins. Then on the mound, Justin Verlander reunited with Max Scherzer in the Big Apple, giving the Mets arguably the best rotation in baseball.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
Astros hire Braves executive Dana Brown, who becomes MLB's only Black GM
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown, previously the Atlanta Braves' vice president of scouting, as their new general manager, ending a two-month search process after parting ways with James Click. With the promotion, Brown becomes the only Black general manager in MLB. Before his four-year tenure...
MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman
MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen. Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2. Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?
The MLB offseason is winding down, and while some moves are still being made, we've got our eyes on the 2023 season. Last week, we ranked the top couple dozen first basemen in the league, placing them into four separate tiers — "Elite," "Almost Elite," "Really Good" and "Pretty Solid."
MLB Hot Stove: Cincinnati Reds Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Cincinnati Reds acquired Wil Myers, Curt Casali, Kevin Newman and Luke Maile over the winter. Here's a look at all of the Reds' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
