WEAU-TV 13
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is awarding a $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank, a service that works to end hunger in west-central Wisconsin by providing food to pantries in a 14-county area. The grant was awarded based on receiving the most votes from Xcel Energy...
WEAU-TV 13
2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to feature over 2,200 entries
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, announced...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers lays out fiscal, social agenda in State of the State address
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers gave the first State of the State address for his second term, talking about his plans for the future. In a speech Tuesday night to a joint session of the Legislature, he broke down some of the biggest issues in Wisconsin, including the impact of the economy and the pandemic. He also talked about what he plans to improve in the state, touching on issues like improving education and mental health care for children and adults. He called 2023 “the year of mental health.” He also brought up PFAS and its dangers and ensuring clean drinking water.
WEAU-TV 13
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause. “There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said. Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly...
WEAU-TV 13
University of Wisconsin System announces TikTok ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
WEAU-TV 13
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food pantries are expecting to feel ripple effects as an expiration date looms for the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites getting FoodShare benefits. Starting March 1, FoodShare (or food stamp, EBT, SNAP) recipients will no longer have the extra pandemic-era dollars to help pay for their...
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ offering crisis response training for Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering training programs for state schools to prepare for crisis responses. The Wisconsin DOJ Office of School Safety (OSS) is teaching the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) for a school crisis response. The training teaches procedures that are practical, action based responses that will standardize response and reunification during any situation.
WEAU-TV 13
State of the State: Gov. Evers set to deliver first address of second term
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fresh off his Inaugural address two weeks ago, Governor Tony Evers will once again speak at the Capitol Tuesday night. Evers will deliver his 2023 State of the State address from the Assembly chambers to the state legislature at 7 p.m. There is no official preview, but...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
WEAU-TV 13
Tips to stay safe on the ice
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s hard to imagine a Wisconsin winter without activities on the ice, from ice fishing to snowmobiling and even ice skating. Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said being on the ice can be risky. “Ice is never 100% safe,”...
