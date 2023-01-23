MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers gave the first State of the State address for his second term, talking about his plans for the future. In a speech Tuesday night to a joint session of the Legislature, he broke down some of the biggest issues in Wisconsin, including the impact of the economy and the pandemic. He also talked about what he plans to improve in the state, touching on issues like improving education and mental health care for children and adults. He called 2023 “the year of mental health.” He also brought up PFAS and its dangers and ensuring clean drinking water.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO