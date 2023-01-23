Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Related
WWMTCw
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies tell us two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a bus Thursday morning.
Van caught fire near Kzoo, smoke briefly shut down Main Street
A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Fox17
Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
wkzo.com
After the dramatic rescue of a man trapped on railroad tracks, two Portage firefighters honored
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two Portage firefighters were honored by the City Council last night for a dramatic rescue that was caught on video last Friday. A man flipped his Jeep on its side on the rail crossing at Shaver and West Centre near City Hall and Fire Station #1 last Friday, after colliding with a compact car, just as a freight train was approaching .
Driving under this one-lane bridge will be less worrisome after expansion project
WALKER, MI – There’s a bridge near an industrial area north of Grand Rapids that is 116 years old. It’s been struck numerous times by box trucks because of low clearance. Only one vehicle can drive through the bridge at a time. It’s somewhat confusing and in...
Icy road blamed for crash near Cassopolis
One person was hospitalized after a crash west of Cassopolis Wednesday morning.
WWMTCw
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
Two sisters, aged 8 and 10, survive after dad accidentally drives car into Michigan lake and dies
Two young sisters managed to escape from a car that had plunged into a lake in western Michigan, and then spent several hours shivering in wet clothing and bare feet before finally finding help.
Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
(Another) Winter Weather Advisory
Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
nbc16.com
Girls survive crash into lake, freezing night: 'Probably not going be good for a while'
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (TND) — Two young sisters escaped from a car their father drove into a lake and then shivered for hours in soggy coats and bare feet before finally finding help. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, west of Grand Rapids, Mich., said their father, Jon Paul Dowler,...
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
Comments / 0