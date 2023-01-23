ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

(Another) Winter Weather Advisory

Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
OTSEGO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy